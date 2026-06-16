BJP's Karuna Sagar accused Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of attacking BJP leaders to divert attention from the Congress govt's unfulfilled promises like farm loan waiver and job creation, challenging him to an open debate on the matter.

BJP Accuses CM Reddy of Diversion Tactics

BJP leader and Telangana High Court advocate Karuna Sagar on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was attempting to divert public attention from the Congress government's unfulfilled promises by repeatedly targeting BJP leaders in the state.

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Speaking to ANI, Sagar said, "Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's repeated attacks on Union Minister G.Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP State President Ramchander Rao are nothing but a desperate attempt to divert public attention from the failures of broken promises of the Congress government."

He further accused the state government of failing to deliver on key commitments made to the people. "Instead of answering questions on the incomplete farm loan waiver, unfulfilled job promises, unemployment allowances and poor governance, the Chief Minister is indulging in baseless allegations against the BJP and Modi government," Sagar said.

Sagar Highlights Centre's Contributions

Highlighting the Centre's contributions to Telangana, the BJP leader claimed that the Narendra Modi-led government had played a significant role in the state's infrastructure and development projects. "The Modi government has extended unprecedented support to Telangana through Hyderabad metro, regional ring road, Bharatmala projects, AIIMS Bibinagar, Kazipet coach factory, railway expansion and national highway development," he said.

Sagar also challenged the Chief Minister to publicly substantiate his allegations against the BJP-led Centre. "If Revanth Reddy has any facts to the contrary, he should come for an open debate," he added.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political exchange between the ruling Congress government in Telangana and the BJP, with both parties accusing each other over governance, development, and implementation of public welfare promises.

Reddy Blames Centre for Metro Project Stall

Earlier on Monday, Revanth Reddy accused the Union Government and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of actively stalling the 122-km Hyderabad Metro Phase 2 project. The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre is using bureaucratic hurdles to block essential funding, effectively holding the city's development hostage for political gains.

Providing a detailed history of the project, Revanth Reddy noted that the Congress-led initiative was marred by significant delays and cost escalations during the previous BRS regime, with project costs ballooning from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 22,000 crore. He stated that upon taking power, his administration moved to revitalise the expansion. However, L&T, the project's original partner, declined to participate in Phase 2, citing financial unviability. (ANI)