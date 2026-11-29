BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhashish Khuntia announced that the party will carefully review the upcoming delimitation Bill to ensure it protects Odisha's interests, with leader Naveen Patnaik making the final decision on the party's official stance.

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 29 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Subhashish Khuntia on Sunday said the party would examine the proposed delimitation Bill to assess its implications for Odisha, adding that party president Naveen Patnaik would take a decision keeping the state's interests and rights in mind. The BJD MP further said that since the party does not have any members in the Lok Sabha, it would need to examine the draft legislation before deciding its stand. BJD has five Rajya Sabha MPs but no representation in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to ANI, Khuntia said, "I want to make it clear that our party leader Naveen Patnaik and the Biju Janata Dal always take decisions keeping Odisha's interests in mind... Earlier too, the government was planning to introduce this Bill alongside the Women's Reservation Bill. However, it was brought in the name of women's reservation, which is why it faced opposition in the Lok Sabha... The Bill is scheduled to come up in the Rajya Sabha on December 2.”

He said the government had earlier planned to introduce the Bill alongside the Women's Reservation Bill but faced opposition in the Lok Sabha after bringing it in the name of women's reservation. “Since we do not have any MPs in the Lok Sabha, we will have to examine the draft Bill to understand what it proposes and how beneficial it will be for Odisha. Our party leader will decide on the interest of and for the rights of Odisha. We will deal with the Bill accordingly, based on the party's decision,” he added.

The special sitting of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)