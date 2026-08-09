BJD leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan praised the Naveen Patnaik govt for empowering Odisha's tribal communities, preserving their heritage and giving them global opportunities. The initiatives have become a 'model for the entire country,' she said.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan lauded the efforts of the BJD administration in empowering the tribal population of Odisha, stating that the government has not only preserved their heritage but also provided them with global opportunities.

Speaking to ANI, the BJD leader emphasised that the state government's policies have focused on both the cultural preservation and the modern advancement of tribal communities.

"For our tribal brothers and sisters, the BJD government strengthened their roots and heritage, as well as allowed them and gave them wings to fly in the world, prove themselves and have a voice in the world," Karthikeyan said.

Her remarks come as the BJD continues to highlight its welfare schemes and developmental projects aimed at the upliftment of the tribal population, which constitutes a significant portion of Odisha's demographic.

'Model for the Country': Karthikeyan on BJD's Tribal Empowerment

Sujata Rout Karthikeyan also highlighted the party's long-standing commitment to tribal empowerment and heritage, stating that the initiatives taken under Naveen Patnaik's 24-year governance have become a "model for the entire country."

Reflecting on the BJD's legacy, she noted that the initiatives taken under Patnaik's leadership have set a benchmark that other states are now following.

"Under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, the BJD government initiated many programs that serve as a model for the country. A unique step was the setting up of Special Development Councils (SDCs) in 23 districts for the preservation and promotion of tribal history, culture, and traditional knowledge," she said.

Sujata further pointed out that the BJD government's policies over the last two decades have set a benchmark for other states. She specifically mentioned the establishment of Special Development Councils (SDCs) as a landmark achievement.

"Under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, during his 24 years of governance in Odisha, the BJD government had taken up many initiatives which are a model for the entire country, and they have been followed in many other states too. Setting up Special Development Councils for 23 districts for the preservation and promotion of tribal history and culture is a very unique step," the BJD leader said.

'BJD is Best Friend of Tribal Communities': Naveen Patnaik

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said the party has always stood with Odisha's tribal communities and credited the BJD government's programmes for bringing "revolutionary changes" to their lives.

In a post on X on the occasion of World Indigenous Peoples Day, Patnaik said, "BJD is the best friend of our tribal brothers and sisters. The transformative programmes launched during the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government brought revolutionary changes to the lives of tribal communities."

BJD is the best friend of our tribal brothers and sisters. The transformative programmes launched during the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government brought revolutionary changes to the lives of tribal communities. I attended the World Indigenous Peoples Day celebration organised at Shankha Bhavan and extended my greetings to everyone. The rights of tribal brothers and sisters and their… pic.twitter.com/Iq2duS96Io — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 9, 2026

Patnaik said he attended the World Indigenous Peoples Day celebration organised at Shankha Bhavan and extended his greetings to everyone.

"The BJD has always stood firmly with our tribal brothers and sisters in protecting their rights and preserving their culture. The Special Development Councils, launched during the BJD government, were a unique initiative aimed at protecting tribal art and culture," he said.

Key Initiatives Highlighted

Highlighting key initiatives of the previous BJD government, Patnaik said granting panchayats the rights to collect forest produce, constructing thousands of hostels across the state, launching the Anwesha programme for higher education, and providing forest land rights had helped connect tribal communities with development.

"Empowering tribal brothers and sisters and creating opportunities for them to live with dignity on their own land was a key policy of the BJD government. The empowerment of tribal communities was not merely a promise; it was at the heart of all tribal development programmes undertaken by the BJD government," he said.

Patnaik further said the party's fight to include 169 tribal communities of Odisha in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list will continue.

"Let us move forward with determination to respect the knowledge of tribal communities and work towards protecting and preserving their culture," he added.

(ANI)