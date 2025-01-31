Bizarre! Thief flees custody as jail guards get massages at spa in Madhya Pradesh

In an escape so ridiculous it could be a deleted scene from The Hangover, a robbery suspect managed to ditch jail guards during a doctor's visit as they were busy getting massages at a spa centre in Madhya Pradesh. 

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 2:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

 

In a bizarre incident, a robbery suspect managed to break free from police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Khachrod while the very officers responsible for guarding him were allegedly indulging in massages at a spa.

Rohit Sharma, the prime accused in an armed robbery case involving Rs 18 lakh, was apprehended and placed in Khachrod Sub-Jail on January 5. However, on January 30, citing a leg injury, he was escorted by jail guards Rajesh Srivastava and Nitin Dalodiya to the Khachrod Government Hospital for treatment. What happened next defied all protocols—rather than returning him to his cell, the officers allegedly whisked Sharma away to a spa nearly 30 kilometers away in Ratlam.

CCTV footage later uncovered the brazen escape. Sharma was seen casually walking out of the hospital between 12 and 12.30 pm—hours before officials even realized he was missing. As investigations deepened, a startling revelation emerged—the suspect had also received a massage at the spa before making his getaway. Surveillance footage captured him hastily exiting a massage room, hurriedly putting on a t-shirt before vanishing into thin air.

Following a formal inquiry, authorities registered a case against Sharma and the two errant guards under Sections 262 and 264 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma confirmed, “Both jail guards have been suspended, and an FIR has been filed against them for aiding in the escape.”

With Sharma still on the run, multiple police teams have been deployed to track him down. 

