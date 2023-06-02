Bishop Franco's resignation: Survivor nun to continue to fight for justice, confirms SOS forum

'Save Our Sisters' campaigners stated that the survivor nun who had accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape would continue her battle for justice through the legal system. Bishop Mulakkal, who was acquitted in the nun rape case by a local court in Kerala last year, resigned from his position as bishop of Jalandhar on Thursday (June 1).

Kochi: 'Save Our Sisters' campaigners stated on Friday that the survivor nun who had accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape would continue her battle for justice through the legal system, a day after his resignation as the Bishop of Jalandhar.

Nuns, priests, and prominent members of civil society got together to form the "Save Our Sisters" (SOS) forum in Kerala to support the nun after she publicly accused an influential bishop of rape a few years ago.

Also read: Bengaluru: West Bengal couple released after over 300 days in jail over suspicion of being Bangladeshis

Fr. Augustine Vattoly, a senior Catholic priest who is the convenor of the forum, said Mulakkal's resignation is a small relief to the survivor nun and a group of her fellow nuns, who had faced intense social media attacks for raising charges against the former bishop.

After the Vatican's announcement of the bishop's retirement on Thursday evening, the priest claimed to have spoken to the survivor.

"She does not have any blind happiness. But, of course, she has hope. That's why she is still ready to continue her fight for justice," the priest said.

Bishop Mulakkal, who was acquitted in the nun rape case by a local court in Kerala last year, resigned from his position as bishop of Jalandhar on Thursday. At the Kerala High Court, the nun challenged the trial court's judgment.

Fr. Vattoly described the hardships the survivor nun had to go through in her pursuit of justice, saying the mental tortures she had to endure at the hands of society, the neighbourhood, and the church's leadership were beyond what she could bear.

"The attacks through the media and social media have scared, hurt, and pained her. So, Mulakkal's resignation is, of course, a small relief to the survivor and her fellow nuns," he said.

The nun had accused Mulakkal of raping her multiple times during his visit to a convent in Kottayam, Kerala, between 2014 and 2016, when he was the bishop of the Jalandhar diocese in Punjab.

The nun is a member of the Missionaries of Jesus, a diocesan congregation under the Jalandhar Diocese.

Coming down heavily on the bishop for claiming to be innocent in his resignation message, Fr Vattoly said Mulakkal might have thought that the faithful would believe him if he recited biblical verses and the words of Jesus Christ.

His tears are "fake" and it would have been a shame for the church if he continued to remain in the position.

When asked whether the survivor gets justice through Mulakkal's resignation, Fr Vattoly said she would get justice when it is granted through the court. "Then only, we can assure that she gets justice," the priest added.

In a video message on Thursday, Mulakkal thanked those who stood with him during "his difficult time". "May our sufferings and pains and the tears I have shed before the Almighty be the reason for the renewal of the church, the strengthening of faith, my own sanctification, and the glory of God," the bishop said.

A church source said the Vatican has informed the bishop that his resignation is not going to be treated as disciplinary action against him.

In September 2018, the bishop was temporarily relieved of his responsibilities in the diocese by Pope Francis after Mulakkal was questioned by Kerala police over rape charges levelled by a nun.

Despite being acquitted by the local court in the sensational case, Mulakkal was not given any new responsibilities in the church. The Vatican had earlier accepted the court's judgement that acquitted him of the charges of raping a nun.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also read: Kannur train fire: Enmity towards Railway security personnel reason for arson?