Kannur train fire: Enmity towards Railway security personnel reason for arson?

The police who nabbed a suspect in the Kannur train arson case will be arrested soon as per the latest reports. The suspect, a native of West Bengal, gave a statement to the police that the fire was set because of animosity over not agreeing to take alms.

According to information from the police, the accused has admitted that his animosity towards the security guards caused him to act violently.

The CCTV footage made it obvious that the suspect had been close to the railway tracks shortly prior to the fire. Additionally, a security guard at BPCL testified that he spotted him. The suspect was thoroughly questioned. More CCTV footage from the vicinity was also examined by police.

However, it is unclear from the forensic investigation whether fuel was utilised to set fire to the Executive Express bogie. Another examination was carried out in the bogie yesterday evening to confirm this.

Meanwhile, a police team has reached Kolkata in connection with the investigation into the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train arson case. A team headed by Kannur City Inspector Biju Prakash has reached Kolkata to investigate the suspect nabbed the other day.

The suspect in custody is the person who had previously set fire to the bush near the railway tracks. When the incident occurred, the railway authorities reported it to the police, but nothing noteworthy happened as a result. Additionally, it has been claimed that when such events occur, strong punishment is rarely taken, which opens the door for bigger crimes like railway burning.

He burned the bushes first, then entered the track, burned his clothes, and fled the scene. According to the management of Kannur Railway Station, the event was immediately reported to the local police. However, it is said that despite thinking he might have mental health issues, the cops did nothing that day. This has infuriated railway authorities to no end. Some officials also noted that little security existed in the Elathur arson case despite warnings to be watchful, notably at the Kannur railway station. Forestry is present in the vicinity of the outside track. Apparently, the drug mafia hangs out in this region at night as well. Anyone can enter the train station because there are no security fences.

In a grim reminder of the Elathur train arson incident, a compartment of the Alappuzha Executive Express train was completely gutted in a fire that broke out around 1.45 am on June 1. This is the same train that was targeted in Elathur in April.

