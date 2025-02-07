Birthday in the storm: Kerala’s Lt Cdr Dilna K braves 'Furious Fifties' on historic all-women circumnavigation

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, hailing from Kerala, India, is celebrating her birthday in one of the most extreme environments imaginable—the Furious Fifties, a notoriously challenging maritime region.

New Delhi: Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, hailing from Kerala, India, is celebrating her birthday in one of the most extreme environments imaginable—the Furious Fifties, a notoriously challenging maritime region. On February 7, as she adds another year to her life, she finds herself thousands of nautical miles away from home, navigating the relentless Southern Ocean with its roaring winds, towering waves, and sub-zero temperatures.

Her celebration is anything but conventional. Lt Cdr Dilna is joined by her co-skipper, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, aboard INSV Tarini as they embark on India’s second all-women circumnavigation of the globe, Navika Sagar Parikrama II. Together, the duo has already conquered over 12,000 nautical miles, traversing some of the planet's most treacherous waters, with their next destination set for Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands.

A Birthday Amidst the Roaring Seas

Aboard INSV Tarini, resilience and endurance shape every moment, and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K’s birthday is no exception. With no internet, no elaborate cake, and no calls from home, her celebration will be modest yet profoundly meaningful. Her co-skipper, Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, will likely honor the occasion with a warm cup of tea and a hearty meal, sharing laughter in their compact galley as the waves crash around them.

Acknowledging this extraordinary milestone, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi extended his birthday wishes to Lt Cdr Dilna during a virtual interaction with the two-officer team on February 6. He praised her indomitable spirit and the perseverance of Team Tarini, describing their voyage as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation.

"Your smiling faces reflect your resilience, determination & the never-say-die spirit, a source of motivation to all those who are watching you. The Indian Navy and the Nation are proud of you," Adm. Tripathi told the two naval officers during their interaction.

Kerala’s Daughter at the Helm of a Historic Expedition

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, hailing from Kerala, is charting new waters as one half of India’s pioneering two-woman sailing team, demonstrating that women in uniform are breaking barriers across all frontiers—on land, in the air, and at sea.

The Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition, launched on October 2, 2024, from Goa, is an ambitious eight-month journey to circumnavigate the globe. The voyage includes stops at five major ports before the team’s triumphant return home.

Key Milestones Achieved:

October 2, 2024 : INSV Tarini was flagged off from Goa by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

: INSV Tarini was flagged off from Goa by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. November 9, 2024 : Reached Fremantle, Australia, completing the first leg of the voyage—4,900 nautical miles covered in 39 days.

: Reached Fremantle, Australia, completing the first leg of the voyage—4,900 nautical miles covered in 39 days. December 22, 2024 : Arrived in Lyttelton, New Zealand, wrapping up the second leg with 3,550 nautical miles sailed in 28 days.

: Arrived in Lyttelton, New Zealand, wrapping up the second leg with 3,550 nautical miles sailed in 28 days. January 30, 2025 : Crossed Point Nemo (48°53′S 123°24′W), the most isolated spot on Earth.

: Crossed Point Nemo (48°53′S 123°24′W), the most isolated spot on Earth. February 6, 2025: Entered the Furious Fifties after crossing 50° South Latitude.

The team’s next stop is Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, followed by Cape Town, South Africa, before their anticipated return to Goa in May 2025.

An Unforgettable Birthday and a Legacy of Inspiration

For Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, this birthday is more than a celebration—it’s a testament to courage, perseverance, and an unyielding spirit of adventure. While most mark the day surrounded by family and friends, she is navigating one of the harshest environments on the planet, showcasing the Indian Navy’s confidence in its women officers to face extraordinary challenges.

This voyage is not just a personal milestone; it symbolises India’s advancing blue-water capabilities, the evolving role of women in maritime operations, and the sheer determination of those who dare to venture beyond the horizon.

As the nation beams with pride, the journey of Lt Cdr Dilna and Lt Cdr Roopa sails forward—breaking barriers, conquering oceans, and inspiring a new generation of Indian women to dream big and chart their own courses.

