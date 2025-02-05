India-Russia deal for Klub-S anti-ship cruise missile: A game-changer for Navy's submarine warfare?

India recently reached an agreement with Russia to acquire anti-ship cruise missiles, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet.

India-Russia deal for Klub-S anti-ship cruise missile: A game-changer for Navy's submarine warfare snt
Author
Anish Kumar
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 10:07 PM IST

New Delhi: India recently reached an agreement with Russia to acquire anti-ship cruise missiles, aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy's submarine fleet. However, the defence ministry has not disclosed specific details, such as the name, quantity, or cost of the missile systems.

Sources within the defence establishment informed Asianet Newsable that the deal involves the procurement of the Klub-S missile system, which is part of the Kalibr missile family. This long-range missile system is specifically designed for submarines.

Reports suggest that India plans to purchase 20 Klub-S anti-ship cruise missiles, valued at approximately USD 200 million.

While the Russian Navy currently operates the Klub-S system, the Indian Navy is also using these missiles. The additional purchase is intended to support its diesel-electric submarine fleet, which includes six Russian-origin Kilo-class or Sindhughosh-class submarines.

All about Klub-S anti-ship cruise missile system

The Klub-S missiles have a 400-kg warhead payload and are capable of targeting surface ships, submarines, and land targets up to 300 kilometers away. The system includes a fire control system, vertical launcher units (VLU), and ammunition. It can adjust its altitude and course to navigate around dangerous areas and obstacles.

Additionally, the Klub-S missile is effective in environments where the enemy employs heavy fire and electronic countermeasures.

“Once installed on a submarine, the Klub-S will serve as an irrefutable argument in containing a potential enemy,” the maker of Klub-S anti-ship cruise missile system claims.

About Sindhughosh-class submarines

Submarine fleets play a vital role in underwater warfare and national strategic defence. The Indian Navy operates various types of submarines, including the Kalvari class, Sindhughosh class, and Shishumar class.

The Sindhughosh class, also known as the Kilo class, consists of diesel-electric submarines built under a contract between Russia and India. These submarines are designed for long-range patrols and are equipped with torpedoes and missiles.

The fleet includes INS Sindhughosh, INS Sindhudhvaj, INS Sindhuraj, INS Sindhuvir, INS Sindhuratna, INS Sindhukesari, INS Sindhukirti, INS Sindhuvijay, INS Sindhurakshak, and INS Sindhushastra.

However, INS Sindhudhvaj, INS Sindhurakshak, and INS Sindhuvir are no longer in service, and two more submarines are expected to retire in the next 2-3 years.

It’s important to note that New Delhi remains one of the world’s largest importers of Russian defence weapons and equipment, with 67 percent of its military hardware sourced from Russia.

