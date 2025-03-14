Lifestyle
Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants and help keep you feeling full and energized and provide a good source of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein.
Simply add one spoon of chia seeds to a glass of water and leave it for 15 minutes and add splash of lemon for flavor.
Add chia seeds with milk and leave ut overnight in frigde and eat it in the morning for breakfast.
Make homemade energy bars or bites with chia seeds, nuts, oats, and dried fruits for on-the-go snacking for energy
Blend chia seeds into smoothies with fruits like berries, bananas, and mangoes, along with some yogurt or milk.
Sprinkle chia seeds on top of your yogurt with fruits, nuts, and honey for a tasty and hydrating snack.
