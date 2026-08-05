Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited landslide-affected Mon Town in Nagaland, inspecting the damage and meeting with victims. He conveyed the PM's message and assured them that the central government will provide full support for relief and restoration.

'You are not alone': Nadda Assures Victims

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers, Government of India, Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Government of Assam, Ashok Singhal and MP Rajya Sabha, Phangnon Konyak, visited landslide-affected areas at Mon Town on Wednesday. He inspected the landslide-affected locations at Defence Colony and adjoining affected areas at Techa ward.

Nadda also had an interaction with landslide-affected families at Konyak Union Office, Mon. He expressed his solidarity, saying that it was a very disheartening and painful incident. He encouraged the victims and the citizens of Mon district that you are not alone in these hours; many people and the government are holding you all. He said that he had seen it and was aware of the situation that the people are facing after the calamities. He assured that the government of India will leave no stone unturned to support and restore it. The Centre team will visit to support the relief.

He also conveyed the Prime Minister's message to the victims' families. He acknowledged the initiative taken out by the District Administration led by DC, Konyak Union, Konyak Students' Union, Konyak Nyupuh Sheko Khong in emergency Relief Camps. He also appreciated all the rescue teams led by DC, SP, SDRF, Civil Societies and all the volunteers.

Konyak Union President, Yamao Konyak, expressed his gratitude to the Union Minister and his team for their visit. He said that their visit says that Mon is not alone in this dark Hour.

Officials Detail Monsoon's Devastating Impact

Deputy Commissioner, Mon, Wennyei Konyak, while delivering the Welcome Address, briefed the disaster situation in Mon District, stating that incessant heavy rainfall has triggered floods and landslides in several locations. Roads, bridges and public infrastructure have suffered extensive damage. Many villages experienced temporary disruption of road connectivity. Heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides across Mon District. Defence Colony and adjoining areas were among the worst affected. Residential houses sustained damage, and several families were displaced. Road connectivity at multiple stretches was disrupted. Power and water supply were temporarily affected in certain locations. Relief camps and temporary shelter arrangements were established where required. Food grains, drinking water, medicines and essential commodities are being distributed, he added.

Monsoon Damage Report

Asst. Manager (Response & Communication), NSDMA & Nodal Officer (Disaster Management), DDMA Mon, Rendemo Shitio gave a PowerPoint Presentation on Monsoon Damage Briefing of July 2026. Post-Disaster Interim Assessment of Mon District and Nagaland State. He presented a picture of incessant monsoon rainfall on July 19-20, 2026, which triggered catastrophic landslides and flash floods across Mon District, causing loss of life, widespread destruction of homes, severe agricultural losses and total blockage of critical connectivity arterial routes. While the district recorded 83.95 mm of rainfall on July 19, 2026, the total cumulative rainfall received from July 19-31, 2026 was 341 mm in the AWS located at Mon Hq.

Video clips of the destruction and affected areas by the Flood and landslide were also shown by the KU media team.