    Birthday bash in Bengaluru apartment results in Covid blast, 10 test positive

    The negligence by apartment dwellers in Koramangala in Bengaluru South has resulted in BBMP officials sealing down the flat and two houses as 10 members tested positive for Covid-19. The BBMP is also tracing the primary and secondary contacts who came in contact with positive patients.

    Birthday bash in Bengaluru apartment results in Covid blast, 10 test positive-ycb
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 5:42 PM IST
    Despite the orders from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to gather in crowds and to avoid events, an apartment complex in startup hub Koramangala held a birthday party recently, and as a result now 10 apartment dwellers tested positive for Covid-19.

    The BBMP officials visited the complex and subjected dwellers residing in the complex to RT-PCR and the results are awaited. As a precaution, one flat and two houses have been sealed down. Meanwhile, the BBMP deployed marshals in public places to ensure people wear masks and instructed them to impose spot fines for not obeying Covid rules.

    Meanwhile, the BBMP is yet to decide on permission for Christmas and New Year events at MG Road, Bridge Road and other popular hangout spots following the Omicron scare. The permission for events will depend on the outcome of the meeting of technical experts with the health minister which is underway.

    International passengers arriving in Bengaluru to be quarantined for 7 days:
    On the backdrop of the Omicron scare looming large in country and state and also Covid cases still being reported in Karnataka, the officials have given a new instruction that all international passengers arriving at Bengaluru and Mangaluru Airport have to undergo one-week quarantine and also give another RT-PCR test.

    Technical expert committee has given 15 recommendations to the government:
    As per reports, the technical expert committee has given 15 suggestions to the state government to follow as Omicron cases have been reported in African countries and also in Eastern Europe. One of the recommendations by the expert committee to the government is to make the vaccine compulsory for the public to receive government benefits. 

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 5:42 PM IST
