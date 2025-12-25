JMM's Manoj Pandey stated that Congress' leadership is an internal matter and both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are worthy PM candidates. The BJP cited these discussions as 'internal turmoil,' referencing remarks by Congress MP Imran Masood.

JMM Calls Leadership Debate Congress' Internal Matter

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) spokesperson Manoj Pandey has said that remarks concerning leadership were an internal matter of the Congress and both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are capable of holding post of Prime Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"It is Congress's internal issue. Priyanka Gandhi is a level-headed leader... She has all the qualities needed in politics. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are both worthy of the position of Prime Minister..." Pandey told ANI.

BJP Cites 'Internal Turmoil' in Congress

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla on Tuesday claimed there is internal turmoil in the Congress and cited a party leader's remarks. He said that the Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has lost support of people and party members.

"Congress MP Imran Masood clearly said that he has no faith in Rahul Gandhi anymore. 'Rahul hatao Priyanka Gandhi laao'. Now he wants to work towards making Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister. Robert Vadra himself has endorsed this. This means Rahul Gandhi has not just lost the public vote; his allies rejected him, and now there seems to be a problem in Janpath also. Rahul Gandhi neither has 'janmat', nor 'sangat', nor support from 'Janpath'," he said.

Imran Masood Clarifies Stance

Imran Masood later clarified his remarks and said Rahul Gandhi is not only leader of Congress but also of Priyanka Gandhi. (ANI)