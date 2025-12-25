Gujarat's Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia reaffirmed the state's commitment to Aravalli conservation, announcing a complete ban on mining in 'core and inviolate' zones and implementing new definitions to protect the mountain range.

Firm Stance on Conservation

Gujarat's Minister of Forests and Environment Arjun Modhwadia has reaffirmed the state government's firm commitment to the conservation and sustainable development of the Aravalli hills and mining will be completely prohibited by the state government in 'core and inviolate' zones. He said that the state govrernment remains fully dedicated to safeguarding the state's forest areas and environmentally sensitive regions.

The Aravalli mountain range, spread across various districts of Gujarat, and its forest areas have never been granted permission for mining by the state government to date, and such activities will not be permitted in the future either, according to a release.

New Conservation Measures and Definitions

He said that in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court, the Government of Gujarat is implementing all aspects related to the new definition and conservation of the Aravalli hills. As per this, all landforms having a height of 100 metres or more above the local ground level have been defined as 'mountains', so that no legal loopholes remain. In addition, all areas up to 500 metres between two or more mountains with a height of more than 100 metres will also be considered an integral part of the Aravalli mountain range.

He emphasised that mining will be completely prohibited by the state government in 'core and inviolate' zones such as protected areas, eco-sensitive zones, reserve areas, wetlands, and CAMPA plantation sites across the state. The primary objective of the state government is to ensure environmental conservation alongside development, so that future generations inherit a safe and green Gujarat.

Aravalli Green Wall Project

The Aravalli mountain range is not merely a collection of rocks, but serves as a natural barrier preventing the advance of the desert and is extremely important for groundwater recharge.

Referring to the 'Aravalli Green Wall Project', the Minister stated that a total forest area of 3,25,511 hectares across the districts of Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Banaskantha, Mehsana, Mahisagar, Dahod, and Panchmahal in Gujarat has been included under this project. To enhance green cover, plantation of 86.84 lakh saplings of native species has been carried out over a total area of 4,426 hectares during the year 2025-26. In addition, invasive plant species such as Prosopis juliflora (Gando Baval) and Lantana have been removed from an area of 150 hectares.

Minister said during the coming year 2026-27, plantation and conservation activities will be undertaken over approximately 4,890 hectares under this project.