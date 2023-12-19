Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Biometric identification mandatory for new SIM cards as central govt passes new Telecom bill

    The Telecommunications Bill-2023 introduced by India's Union Government mandates biometric verification for new SIM card purchases. It allows seizure of mobile networks in emergencies, permits message interception for public interest, protects journalists' messages, and imposes severe penalties for unauthorized access. The bill aims to modernize telecom regulations, emphasizing security and communication efficiency.

    Biometric identification mandatory for new SIM cards as central govt passes new Telecom bill
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 2:12 PM IST

    The Union Government introduced the Telecommunications Bill-2023 in the Lok Sabha, unveiling stern measures including the mandate of biometrics for buying mobile phone SIM cards. This bill, tabled by Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, aims to modernize regulations by replacing outdated laws such as the Telegraph Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, and the Telegraph Wires Act.

    Key Highlights of the Bill:

    1. Seizure of Mobile Networks: The government reserves the authority to temporarily confiscate the mobile network of any telecom company in cases of emergencies, public interest, defence, or safeguarding national sovereignty.

    HUGE! India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor launched at G20 Summit

    2. Message Interception: The legislation empowers the government or appointed officers to intercept or read messages exchanged between individuals, companies, or any communication medium for the aforementioned purposes.

    3. Protection of Journalists' Messages: Unauthorized access or reading of messages sent by journalists accredited by the Central or State Government for publication is deemed an offence unless it's related to national security concerns.

    4. Legal Ramifications: Illegally viewing messages could result in imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs. 2 crores, or both.

    5. Telecom Dispute Tribunal: Establishment of a tribunal aimed at resolving disputes related to telecom services.

    Parliament security breach: Profiling Manoranjan, his life, hobbies, education and more

    6. Mandatory Biometric Verification: The bill mandates biometric identification for acquiring new SIM cards, stressing stricter identity authentication protocols.

    This bill signifies a significant overhaul in telecommunication regulations, introducing stringent measures to address security concerns and streamline communication protocols.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 2:12 PM IST
