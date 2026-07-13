Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali stated that while Muslims are not intimidated, they are distressed by mosque demolitions and the abolition of the Madrasa Board, calling for mutual respect among all communities.

'Muslims not intimidated but distressed': Mahali

Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Monday stressed that the Muslim community does not feel intimidated at all as they serve 'Allah', while simultaneously addressing the distress caused to the community due to the ongoing demolitions of mosques, highlighting the abolition of the Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, he said that if everyone abides by their religion, respects one another and refrains from making harsh statements which can hurt the sentiments of any particular community, the situation in the country will significantly improve. "Muslims are not intimidated or afraid as they serve Allah, and the reality is that all humans share the same ancestors. We have always opposed any differentiation based on religion, and if we have to improve the situation of our country, everyone must abide by their religion, respect others and refrain from making such religious statements. The pace of demolition of mosques and the abolition of the Madrasa Board in Uttarakhand are causing significant distress and trouble to Muslims," Mahali said.

'No need to fear Hindu Rashtra': Baba Ramdev

His remarks came after Baba Ramdev said that there was no need for anyone to fear the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra", asserting that Muslims and Christians do not face any threat in India. Ramdev also said that "our ancestors are the same" and urged people to embrace the traditions of their ancestors.

"There is a Deoband near our Haridwar. I was invited there in 2009, and I told them, " Our religions may differ, but our ancestors are the same. There is no need for anyone to fear the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The ancestors of us all were Sanatani Hindu Arya-Vedics. This is written right in front of us. Some people ask, if a Hindu Rashtra is established, where will Muslims go? Simply embrace the traditions of your ancestors. You may keep a beard or shave it off; wear any attire you choose, but maintain a character like that of your ancestors. There is no danger in Hindustan for Muslims or Christians," he said. (ANI)