A recent viral video of a pre-wedding photoshoot has sparked amusement and confusion online. The clip features a couple lying in shallow, muddy water while being directed by a team of photographers, leading to widespread mockery and comparisons to a crime scene on social media.

Pre-wedding photos are no longer only about capturing the couple's relationship. They have evolved into well organised visual narrative, frequently intended to stand out online. A recent video doing the rounds on X is being mocked for its unique idea. The viral video shows a couple lying down in what looks to be shallow, muddy water, with a crew of photographers standing nearby, orchestrating the action with precision. Many viewers were perplexed, if not amused, by the strange premise.

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In the video, the couple can be seen laying flat on the water, eyes closed, as if locked in place. Photographers kneel knee-deep around them, changing angles and coaching positions in order to capture the perfect image. The couple's tranquil looks contrast strongly with the surroundings, which many online thought was far from romantic.

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How Did Social Media React?

The specific date and location of the video could not be determined. The video has swiftly garnered popularity, with fans sharing it extensively and leaving their own responses. A user reshared the video, commenting, "Pre-wedding shoots are getting too weird." Another user commented, "There's no way people are going to think this is a wedding photoshoot."

Another user stated, "When the budget says 'simple photoshoot' but the director says 'Titanic meets Gangnam Style' Next level: couple drowning romantically while the drone films it in 8K for Reels." A another individual wrote, “When you learnt to be wildlife photographer but ultimately became a wedding photographer!”

One person commented, "Pre-wedding postmortem shoot, huh?". Next user asked, "Are they getting married or is this a sneak peek of the next season of Crime Patrol?"

Another user added, “Why risk and waste money on pre-shoots? Ask AI to edit your pictures however you want.”

As the video circulated, several viewers commented that the setting reminded them of something quite different than a wedding shoot. Some likened it to scenes from crime programs, while others said they originally misinterpreted what they were seeing.