AIADMK MLA MR Vijayabaskar, representing Karur, has resigned from the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Speaker JCD Prabakaran accepted the resignation, which is the latest in a series of departures from the party following the 2026 elections.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): In another setback to the AIADMK, party MLA MR Vijayabaskar, who represented the Karur Assembly constituency, resigned on Monday as a Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, following a series of AIADMK resignations after the 2026 Assembly elections.

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Accepting the MLA's resignation, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran said, "Under Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure of the Legislative Assembly, the Hon'ble Mr. M.R. Vijayabaskar, Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Karur Assembly Constituency, has personally submitted his handwritten letter of resignation from his office to me."

The Speaker added that the resignation was found to be valid and was accordingly accepted. "As the resignation letter submitted by him is in order and complies with Rule 22 of the Rules of Procedure of the Legislative Assembly, I hereby accept his resignation," he said.

Series of Departures Rock AIADMK

Vijayabaskar's resignation adds to a string of AIADMK leaders who have quit the Assembly and the party in the months following the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Earlier on June 16, former Health Minister and Viralimalai MLA C. Vijayabaskar also resigned as an MLA, submitting his handwritten resignation letter to Speaker JCD Prabhakar at the Secretariat in Chennai.

Mass Defection to TVK

Before that, over 300 members from AIADMK officially joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai, citing the inability to serve the public properly under AIADMK leadership. Among those who joined the ruling party were former AIADMK Minister Vellamandi Natarajan, Anna Trade Union Federation State Secretary Kamalakkannan, former AIADMK MLA from Mylapore Natraj, former AIADMK Minister Anandan, former Paramakudi AIADMK MLA Sadhan Prabhakar, and Tirupathur City Secretary DT Kumar.

Internal Turmoil Cited as Cause

The wave of departures followed a period of internal turmoil within the AIADMK, after a faction of legislators aligned with senior leader SP Velumani extended support to the ruling TVK-led coalition during a trust vote in the Assembly. The rebel faction has since reconciled with the party.

MR Vijayabaskar had narrowly won the Karur seat in the 2026 elections with a margin of 1821 votes. (ANI)