Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the Kerala govt's scrutiny of the Women's Safety Scheme, defending its transparent implementation. He accused the CM of trying to sabotage the welfare programme and questioned the delay in processing pending applications.

Leader of Opposition in Keralam Assembly and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday strongly criticised the state government increased scrunity over the LDF-launched Women's Safety Scheme, after the Speaker declined permission to move an adjournment motion, ruling that the issue did not warrant suspension of House proceedings since the Chief Minister had already explained the government's position. Vijayan said the Chief Minister's remarks questioning the implementation and verification process of the scheme were "objectionable and unfortunate," and defended the transparency of the beneficiary selection mechanism used under the previous government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Vijayan Defends Scheme's Verification Process

Explaining the structure of the scheme and eligibility criteria, Vijayan said, "The Chief Minister's stand is highly objectionable and unfortunate. The Women's Safety Scheme is part of the broader social welfare pension framework. Applications were invited only after the scheme was launched. Women and transgender persons aged between 30 and 60, who were not receiving any other government benefits, were eligible to apply. The Chief Minister now claims there was no proper verification. That is simply not true. Verification was carried out through the K-SMART platform. Eligible applicants submitted all the required supporting documents, and beneficiaries were identified through coordination across various government departments. Only those who received final approval were granted the benefit. The entire process was transparent, and the Chief Minister is well aware of that."

'Deliberate Attempt to Sabotage'

Questioning the government's reluctance to continue the welfare scheme, the Opposition leader accused the Chief Minister of attempting to undermine a programme that, according to him, was intended to provide financial security to vulnerable women. He also criticised the Chief Minister's remarks, suggesting that the scheme had been implemented arbitrarily. He said, "It appears there is a deliberate attempt to sabotage the scheme. That is why the Chief Minister says money was distributed arbitrarily. Such a statement is unbecoming of a Chief Minister. The scheme has been in operation since February. Why is there reluctance to continue it? The Chief Minister has still not given a clear assurance that the scheme will continue. Is this the position a Chief Minister should take? He is duty-bound to clarify the government's stand. For some reason, he seems unwilling to continue the scheme."

Opposition Questions Delay in Processing Applications

Further defending the implementation of the scheme, Vijayan argued that welfare programmes naturally witness a gradual increase in beneficiaries over time. He claimed that lakhs of applications had already completed verification but remained pending with the present government, and questioned the delay in processing them. "At present, around 1.6 million beneficiaries are covered under the programme. In schemes like this, not everyone applies immediately. The number of beneficiaries naturally increases over time. More than five lakh applications have already completed the verification process, but the government has failed to take further action. Those applications are before the government," Vijayan said.

Asking about delays, "Why the delay? More than eight lakh applications came from Malappuram district alone. Is that because of politics, or because more eligible people applied? The previous government introduced this scheme to provide financial security to vulnerable women. The Chief Minister's apparent hostility towards it is unjustified. Why show such unnecessary rigidity towards poor women? I hope the government changes its attitude. It is only because we still have that hope that we are not taking further action at this stage. However, I strongly register my protest against the government's stand," Vijiyan added.

CM Accuses LDF of Election-Eve Gimmickry

Earlier, while speaking in the Keralam Assembly, Chief Minister VD Satheesan accused the LDF of delaying the implementation of its own manifesto promises until the end of its tenure and announcing welfare measures without adequate planning ahead of the elections. Referring to the timing of the previous government's welfare announcements, Satheeshan said, "The LDF was in power for 120 months, yet it announced a manifesto promise only in its 120th month. Are manifesto promises meant to be implemented when a government assumes office or when it is about to leave? Is that how a manifesto should be honoured? Look at our approach. In the very first Cabinet meeting, we implemented our first manifesto promise by introducing free travel for women in KSRTC." (ANI)