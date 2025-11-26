Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary announced a major governance push, including a 'Pink Patrolling' police force in schools and colleges to stop eve-teasing. The plan also involves a crackdown on mafias, cybercrime, and social media misuse.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced a comprehensive governance and law-and-order push under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, unveiling a series of measures ranging from "Pink Patrolling" in educational institutions to intensified action against mafias, cybercrime and social media abuse.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Crackdown on Crime and Mafias

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Choudhary said the government had taken up the responsibility of strengthening every aspect of public safety. "We have worked to promote good governance. To further that work, we have issued several directives. Whether it's making arrangements to improve law and order, whether they are mafias of any level... they will be identified, and action will be taken against them," he said.

'Pink Patrolling' to Secure Schools

In a significant move, he revealed that a special police force will be deployed in all schools and colleges under the 'Pink Patrolling' campaign to prevent eve-teasing. "In all our schools and colleges, a special police force will be deployed to ensure that no Romeo roams freely, as part of a Pink Patrolling campaign... We will ensure that no molestation occurs," he added.

Focus on Cybercrime and Prisons

The Deputy CM further said that Bihar would witness tightened surveillance in prisons, a crackdown on fraud, and strict action over social media misuse. "Additionally, jails will be kept under strict surveillance... Cybercrime and cyber fraud will be looked into, and action will be taken against anyone who abuses others on social media... Therefore, the police will take action in Bihar with full strictness and will establish the good governance of Nitish Kumar," DCM Choudhary said.

Development Works Underway in Patna

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accompanied by Bihar Minister Nitin Naveen, inspected ongoing development works near Mandiri Nala in Patna.

Speaking to ANI, Naveen said that development commitments were being executed from the very first day of government formation. "Work has started from the first day of the formation of the government to fulfil the resolution made by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This is Nitish Kumar's government... The main obstacles to this (development works near Mandiri Nala) have been overcome. We will give this new gift to the people of Bihar in the New Year."

New Legislative Assembly Session Announced

The inaugural session of the newly elected Bihar Legislative Assembly will be conducted from December 1 to 5, according to an official press release.

Oath-taking and Speaker Election Details

The oath and affirmation by newly elected members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will take place on December 1; meanwhile, on December 2, 2025, the election of the speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will take place.

NDA's Landslide Victory in 2025 Polls

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered the litmus test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer Bihar's politics around him in every election over the past 20 years. The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan secured only 35 seats. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats. (ANI)