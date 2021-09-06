A giant python bit a zookeeper while explaining the snake in California to the visitors.

A video of a giant reticulated python biting a zookeeper has emerged on social media. California's Reptile Zoo Founder, Jay Brewer, who regularly shares exciting videos about snakes and other reptiles, shared this on Instagram. The six-minute video shows the zookeeper unveiling the giant snake and collecting eggs for the visitors. The snake mom attempts to defend its eggs which the zookeeper takes away to keep them safer. After evading a few attacks, the reptile finally bites the zookeeper, Jay Brewer, on his arm.

Jay Brewer also revealed the bite marks on the camera. The video also demonstrates the length and breadth of the python.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 929k views. Social media users were stunned to see this video and shared various opinions in the comments section. A user wrote, "You are really crazy my friend." Another person commented, "Fantastic snake and fantastic bite." Watch the hair-raising video.