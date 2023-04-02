Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar violence: 6 injured caused by mishandling of illegal explosives in Sasaram, 2 arrested

    As many as six people were injured while handling of illegal explosives at a private property while two people were arrested in Rohtas after fresh violence erupted in the state on Saturday evening
     

    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    After a bomb exploded in Sasaram's Rohtas in Bihar on Saturday while illicit explosives were being handled, at least six persons were hurt. Two individuals have been apprehended by the Bihar Police in relation to the explosion.

    Bihar Police claimed that the event was not racially motivated in a statement. "Information was obtained regarding the explosive explosion that occurred in Sasaram, Rohtas. Additionally, a scooter was found. The crew from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) is getting there to look into it. It doesn't appear to be a communal event at first glance," according to Bihar Police.

    The bomb blast took place a day after communal clashes broke out in Sasaram on the occasion of Ram Navami. A clash broke out between two groups in Sasaram on Friday after the Ram Navami procession.

    There have also been reports of stone pelting nearby. The officials in Sasaram city issued prohibitory orders in accordance with Section 144 of the CrPC in order to preserve the status quo of law and order.

    Earlier, due to the weekend's communal unrest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah postponed his trip to Sasaram village where he was supposed to attend an event.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
