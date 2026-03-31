A stampede at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Bihar's Nalanda killed at least six people and injured over a dozen. The tragedy, which occurred during a crowded weekly fair, is being blamed on overcrowding and a lack of police presence.

At least six people were killed and over a dozen sustained injuries in a stampede in Bihar's Nalanda district during prayers at the Sheetla Mata Temple located in Maghda village. Several of the injured individuals are described as critical.

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Just as on every Tuesday, a fair was being held at the Maghda temple today. The stampede occurred due to the excessive overcrowding at the site, according to authorities.

Official Response and Aftermath

The temple falls under the jurisdiction of Deepnagar police station area Officials from the Laheri and Deepnagar police stations, along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bihar Sharif, rushed to the scene to assess the situation.

In view of the gravity of the situation, shops set up at the fair in the surrounding area have been ordered to close down. Furthermore, in the aftermath of this incident, a chaotic situation, resembling a stampede, still prevails in the area. People could be seen running helter-skelter in a desperate bid to save their lives, although the police are actively engaged in trying to bring the crowd under control.

Eyewitnesses Blame Administration

Devotees present at the scene have stated that the incident occurred due to an insufficient deployment of police personnel.

Lalit Kumar, a local told ANI, "It is Mahavir Jayanti and Tuesday today, so there was a huge crowd there. The barricades broke, and suddenly a stampede occurred. People are saying that there was no police there."

Reena Roy, a devotee, said, "There is a designated queue here, but no one wanted to wait in line, which is why a stampede broke out. This fair is held every Tuesday. This incident highlights a failure on the part of the administration."

Leaders Express Condolences

Bihar deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said in a post on social media that the incident was "extremely heartbreaking" and expressed condolences to the families of those who died and were injured.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu scheduled to arrive in Rajgir in Bihar today. She will attend the second convocation ceremony of Nalanda University as its Visitor and chief guest. Further details are awaited. (ANI)