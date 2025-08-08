A 15-year-old boy from Bihar walked 150 km with a severed arm to escape forced labour at a dairy farm in Haryana. Rescued in Nuh, he's now stable after surgery, as his family seeks urgent financial help and legal support.

Gurugram: A 15-year-old boy from Bihar's Kishanganj district endured a horrifying ordeal after he was allegedly lured into forced labour at a dairy farm in Haryana’s Jind district. Promised a monthly wage of ₹10,000, the teenager was instead confined to a room, denied proper food, and forced to operate dangerous equipment.

While using a motorised fodder chopper, the boy sustained a life-altering injury; his arm was severed below the elbow. Following the accident, he was reportedly given medication that rendered him unconscious.

Woke Up to Find Belongings Missing

The boy told police that when he woke up, he was in a dispensary with a small amount of money. However, after falling asleep again, he woke to find his money and clothes gone. A staff member allegedly asked him to leave the premises.

In a desperate attempt to return home, the boy began walking toward Bihar, nearly 1,000 kilometres away. He managed to cover around 150 km on foot with a severed arm before being rescued in Nuh district by two government school teachers.

The teachers provided him with food and took him to the local police station, where an officer offered him a set of clothes and helped arrange urgent medical care at a government health centre.

Family Struggles For Support After Rescue

After learning of his condition, his family, who work as daily wage labourers in Kaithal district, rushed to Nuh and later moved him to PGIMS Rohtak for treatment. There, doctors amputated his arm from the elbow, citing the severity and infection risk of the injury.

His brother, Jitender Kumar, appealed for immediate financial help. “We will file the complaint, but first of all, we need support to take care of my brother,” he told PTI.

Legal Action Delayed Due to Financial Hardship

While Nuh police considered registering a zero FIR, the family ultimately chose not to pursue a case immediately, citing financial constraints and their focus on medical care.

“We are trying to help them with the legal process,” said a member of an NGO working on the case. The family, however, emphasised they need to be discharged from the hospital first before taking further steps.