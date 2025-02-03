Bihar SHOCKER! Woman strangles 8-year-old stepdaughter, burns body, hides remains in gunny bag

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly strangled her eight-year-old stepdaughter, set her on fire, and then stuffed the charred remains in a gunny bag inside their home in Naya Bhojpur village, in Bihar's Buxar district.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

 

In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly strangled her eight-year-old stepdaughter, set her on fire, and then stuffed the charred remains in a gunny bag inside their home in Naya Bhojpur village, in Bihar's Buxar district. The accused identified as Seema Devi has been arrested. The crime came to light after police discovered the remains of victim, Anchal Kumari, stashed inside a wooden box beneath a bed in the house.

Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya, who visited the crime scene on Sunday said, "The victim's uncle had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday. Police immediately launched a search operation to trace the girl. Based on the woman's confessional statement and evidence collected from the spot, police arrested her. The body has been sent for scientific examination."

The deceased’s elder sister, Riya said, "My stepmother used to beat Aanchal a lot when she made a mistake. On the day of the incident, Aanchal had spilled water in the house."

Aanchal’s father, Pappu Gond, who works in Ghaziabad, had remarried after losing his first wife to the Covid pandemic four years ago. His second marriage to Seema Devi happened in November 2024.

During interrogation, Seema Devi admitted that when Aanchal returned home from her Anganwadi at 1 pm, when she strangled her. In a bid to dispose of the body, she attempted to set it on fire, but when the remains failed to burn completely, she stuffed them into a gunny bag and hid them inside a wooden box under the bed.

