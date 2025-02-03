'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking action against Uttar Pradesh state officials for the stampede which occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela last week.

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 3, 2025, 1:17 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking action against Uttar Pradesh state officials for the stampede which occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela last week.

The Court asked the petitioner, Advocate Vishal Tiwari, to approach the Allahabad High Court. "It is an unfortunate incident, something which is of concern. but go to the High Court. There is already a judicial commission constituted" CJI told Tiwari, who said that stampede incidents were becoming regular.

Also read: SC seeks govt forensic report on audio clips purportedly of Manipur CM instigating violence

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the State of Uttar Pradesh, informed the bench that a judicial inquiry was already underway into the tragic incident. Additionally, he noted that a similar petition had been submitted before the High Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar dismissed the plea, granting the petitioner the liberty to approach the High Court for further legal recourse.

The petition, filed by Advocate Vishal Tiwari, accused the Uttar Pradesh government of grave negligence, asserting that the authorities had failed to prevent the catastrophic stampede despite clear risks. The plea pointed to “lapses, negligence, and utter failure of administration” in crowd management at the grand religious gathering. It also called for the establishment of a dedicated ‘devotee aid cell’ at Maha Kumbh and other Kumbh Mela events to enhance safety and emergency response mechanisms.

Further, the petition sought comprehensive policy reforms across all states to improve crowd control measures during large-scale religious congregations. It urged the Supreme Court to issue directives mandating the deployment of medical aid teams from various states at the Maha Kumbh, ensuring better coordination with the UP Government in times of crisis.

The tragic stampede unfolded in the early hours of January 29 at the sacred Sangam holy dip point, reportedly killed 30 devotees. 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint anr

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls dmn

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Saints and sadhus praise CM Yogi for grand arrangements on Basant Panchami

Mahakumbh 2025: Saints and sadhus praise CM Yogi for grand arrangements on Basant Panchami

Recent Stories

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint anr

Kerala: Palakkad student dies by suicide after boyfriend joins army, ends relationship; family files complaint

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers RBA

Parenting tips 101: Know how to reduce screen time during meals for toddlers

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Flower shower at Sangam brings devotees together for last Amrit Snan

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls dmn

Arvind Kejriwal accuses Election Commission of surrendering to BJP after alleged attack ahead of Delhi polls

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Mahakumbh 2025: Over 62 lakh devotees take holy dips on Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon