Bihar protest: BJP worker dies as police use batons, water canons during demonstration in Patna

In a tragic incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Thursday (July 13) lost his life during a protest against the Bihar government's handling of teacher appointments in the state. The incident occurred at Dakbangla Chauraha in the city amidst the ongoing demonstrations.

Vijay Kumar Singh, the BJP leader, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The news of his demise was confirmed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, who took to Twitter to express his condolences. The BJP leaders were subjected to lathi charges during their participation in the 'Vidhan Sabha March'.

Bihar: BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge

Following the incident, BJP chief JP Nadda took to Twitter and said, "The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government."

In a tweet, Nadda said, "The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges."

Meanwhile, the Bihar Education Department has implemented a directive stating that officials within the department are prohibited from taking any leave for the upcoming week. The order specifically suspends the leaves of district education officers, district program officers, and other related officials, as stated in the official announcement.

