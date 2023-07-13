Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bihar protest: BJP worker dies as police use batons, water canons during demonstration in Patna

    Vijay Kumar Singh, the BJP worker, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The news of his demise was confirmed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, who took to Twitter to express his condolences.

    Bihar protest: BJP worker dies as police use batons, water canons during demonstration in Patna AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    In a tragic incident, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker on Thursday (July 13) lost his life during a protest against the Bihar government's handling of teacher appointments in the state. The incident occurred at Dakbangla Chauraha in the city amidst the ongoing demonstrations.

    Vijay Kumar Singh, the BJP leader, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The news of his demise was confirmed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi, who took to Twitter to express his condolences. The BJP leaders were subjected to lathi charges during their participation in the 'Vidhan Sabha March'.

    Bihar: BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge

    Following the incident, BJP chief JP Nadda took to Twitter and said, "The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government."

    In a tweet, Nadda said, "The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges."

    Meanwhile, the Bihar Education Department has implemented a directive stating that officials within the department are prohibited from taking any leave for the upcoming week. The order specifically suspends the leaves of district education officers, district program officers, and other related officials, as stated in the official announcement.

    Tomato trouble in MP: Wife leaves home after husband uses tomatoes for cooking without asking her

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village vkp

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village

    Lord Ram's devotee, who is on a 6,000 km journey on cycle, reaches Vijayapura in Karnataka vkp

    Lord Ram’s devotee, who is on a 6,000 km journey on cycle, reaches Vijayapura in Karnataka

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    Mega gathering on non-BJP parties to draw up Lok Sabha Election 2024 roadmap

    Bihar BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge AJR

    Bihar: BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    Indira Canteen for the poor to become hi-tech; menu to be changed soon

    Recent Stories

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village vkp

    Wildlife-human conflict: Bear attacks Tumakuru farmer, another enters Mandya village

    Lord Ram's devotee, who is on a 6,000 km journey on cycle, reaches Vijayapura in Karnataka vkp

    Lord Ram’s devotee, who is on a 6,000 km journey on cycle, reaches Vijayapura in Karnataka

    Learn how to clean 'Gold Jewellery' at home rba eai 

    Learn how to clean 'Gold Jewellery' at homer

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans by dropping 1st poster in #AskSRK session ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan surprises fans by dropping 1st poster in #AskSRK session

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz over the moon after reaching semi-finals; says it's a dream osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz over the moon after reaching semi-finals; says it's a dream

    Recent Videos

    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon
    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon