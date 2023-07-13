Bihar: BJP workers stage protest against Nitish govt over poll promises; cops open lathi charge

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, criticized the behavior of the BJP MLAs. He asserted that the government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, remains attentive to the needs of the people and is prepared to address all the issues raised by the members.

Patna Police on Thursday (July 13) took stringent measures by using tear gas, water cannons, and batons to prevent BJP workers from marching towards the Bihar Assembly. The purpose of the march was to protest against an alleged recruitment scam involving teachers. Tight security measures were implemented throughout the city, particularly around Gandhi Maidan, where the protest march originated.

The protest against the alleged scam is part of a broader allegation of corruption that the BJP has leveled against the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar. The party's accusations gained further traction after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was implicated in the land-for-jobs scam, as revealed in the CBI chargesheet issued on July 3.

During the protest march, Samrat Choudhary, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council from the BJP, expressed his determination to continue fighting against CM Nitish Kumar, despite the lathi charge employed by the authorities. Choudhary accused Nitish Kumar of using his "henchmen" to carry out the lathi charge.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that marshals had forcefully removed two BJP MLAs from the Bihar Assembly and confiscated posters and placards from other party members. In response, all BJP MLAs staged a walkout in protest against the eviction of MLAs Jibesh Kumar and Kumar Shailendra.

"The conduct of the opposition members since yesterday, when they smashed a chair and tried to upturn the table, shows they have no respect for democratic norms. Perhaps, they are desperate realising that their political future is uncertain," Chaudhary said.