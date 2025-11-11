BJP's Forbesganj candidate Vidya Sagar Keshri expressed confidence in winning by 55,000 votes, stating women are voting for a 'fearless Bihar'. The second phase of polling saw a 47.62% turnout by 1 pm, with the NDA affirming its victory.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Forbesganj and sitting MLA Vidya Sagar Keshri on Tuesday expressed confidence of a decisive victory in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that women voters are turning out in large numbers to support a "fearless and well-governed Bihar".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing reporters after casting his vote, Keshri said, "Women are voting in large numbers for a fearless Bihar. In the festival of democracy today in Bihar, people are voting, keeping in mind a government of good governance."

The BJP legislator, who is seeking re-election from Forbesganj, exuded optimism about a record mandate, declaring that he expects to win by a margin of at least 55,000 votes. "I will win by at least a 55,000-vote margin. Even if it is a margin of 54,000 votes, I will give up my MLA membership," he said.

Voter Turnout in Second Phase

Voting is underway across 122 constituencies in 20 districts in Bihar amid tight security arrangements.

Bihar recorded a turnout of 47.62 per cent in the second phase of Assembly polls as of 1 pm, according to the data of the Election Commission of India. The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district with a voter turnout of 51.86 per cent, followed by 50.95 per cent in Gaya, 50.91 per cent in Jamui and 50.07 per cent in Banka. Madhubani continues to record sluggish turnout at 43.39 per cent as of 1 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

A turnout of 46.87 per cent was recorded in Araria, 47.11 per cent in Arwal, 49.45 per cent in Aurangabad, 45.09 per cent in Bhagalpur, 46.07 per cent in Jahanabad, 49.89 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 48.50 per cent in Katihar, 43.45 per cent in Nawada, 48.91 per cent in Paschim Champaran, and 49.63 per cent in Purnia.

Leaders React to Polling

State Congress president and Kutumba constituency candidate Rajesh Ram arrived at a polling booth in an e-rickshaw to cast his vote and urged citizens to participate peacefully in what he called the "festival of democracy." He was accompanied by his family.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey affirmed the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar Assembly polls, predicting that it would win more than 180 seats.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal lauded the increase in voter turnout in the Bihar Assembly elections and expressed confidence in the victory of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Key Ministers and Constituencies

Voting is underway across 122 constituencies in 20 districts in Bihar amid tight security arrangements.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)