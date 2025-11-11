RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari expressed confidence that a "wave of change" in Bihar will lead to a victory for Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan, citing immense public support and enthusiastic voter turnout in the second phase of polls.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said on Tuesday that a "wave of change" in Bihar will provide immense support to Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan alliance, ensuring their victory in the Bihar assembly elections.

"There is a wave of change in Bihar. In the second phase of voting as well, immense public support is going to be received by Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan," Tiwari told ANI here.

He urged people to come out and vote in large numbers and participate enthusiastically, just like the first phase, highlighting that a "wave of change" is there in Bihar. "The voting for the second phase is taking place today in Bihar. Just as the people of Bihar enthusiastically participated in the first phase of voting, the same enthusiasm is being seen among the people in the second phase as well. We salute those who have come out to vote for change in Bihar and to build Bihar's future," he said.

Second Phase of Polling Underway

All arrangements are in place for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, which will determine the fate of 1,302 candidates, including some senior leaders from the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The state witnessed a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour. A total of 3.70 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 constituencies in the second phase, which saw a hectic campaign by political leaders.

Fate of 12 Ministers to be Decided

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Key Constituencies in Focus

Certain key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar.

The second phase of the Bihar assembly elections registered a turnout of 14.55% till 9:30 AM, according to the Election Commission of India.

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14. (ANI)