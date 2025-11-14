As vote counting for the Bihar Assembly election began, Gaya DM Shashank Shubhankar banned victory rallies, citing the Model Code of Conduct. SSP Anand Kumar confirmed a three-layer security setup and a ban on gatherings of over four people.

Arrangements and Ban on Victory Rallies in Gaya

As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election began on Friday morning, Gaya Ji District Magistrate (DM) Shashank Shubhankar said that all arrangements are in place and that victory rallies are completely banned due to the Model Code of Conduct in effect. Shubhankar added that security is adequate and the process is being carried out transparently. Speaking to ANI, Shubhankar said, "All the preparations have been made. There is a complete ban on victory rallies, as the model code of conduct remains in place. There is no issue anywhere. We have sufficient force. Everything is being done in a transparent manner."

Tight Security Measures Implemented

While Gaya Ji Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar, said that all security arrangements are in place for the vote counting, with a three-layer security setup around strong rooms and continuous patrolling across the city. He added that victory processions are banned under the model code of conduct, and gatherings of more than four people are not allowed. "All necessary preparations have been made. There is a three-layer security around every strong room. Adequate Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed at all entrances and sensitive areas nearby. 10 motorcycle QRTs are deployed across the city and adjacent areas; about 200 jawans are patrolling continuously. Our District Control Room is functional. The situation is good everywhere. We are ready to have a peaceful counting of votes. the Model Code of Conduct is in effect, so victory processions are not allowed. Section 163 BNS is in place; unnecessary gathering of more than four people at one place is prohibited," he said.

State-wide Vote Counting Commences

The counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am. Elaborate security arrangements are in place, with 4,372 counting tables and over 18,000 counting agents overseeing the process. Most exit polls predict a comfortable victory for the NDA, with some projecting the Mahagathbandhan to win. (ANI)