JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said people are voting for peace and development in the Bihar polls, expressing optimism over the voter turnout. He claimed NDA gained a large margin in the first phase. The state recorded 31.38% voter turnout till 11 am.

People Voting for Peace and Development: Sanjay Jha

As voting for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections progresses, Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha expressed optimism over the voter turnout, saying that people are coming out in large numbers to vote for peace, good governance, and development in the state.

Speaking to ANI, the JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha claimed that the NDA has gained votes by a "very large" margin in the first phase of polls. "Today is the election of the final phase. People are seeing how much enthusiasm there is among voters to cast their votes, which is the best thing. A large number of people are coming out for good governance, peace, and development in Bihar. This is a very positive sign. In the first phase, we feel that votes have been cast in our favour by a very large margin," Sanjay Jha said.

Robust Voter Turnout in Second Phase

Bihar is witnessing a robust voter participation in the second phase of assembly polls, as the state recorded an impressive voter turnout of 31.38 per cent till 11 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India. The highest voter turnout of 34.74 per cent was recorded in Kishanganj district, while the lowest voter turnout, with 28.66 per cent, was recorded in Madhubani district.

Gaya recorded a brisk turnout of 34.07 per cent, followed by 33.69 per cent in Jamui, 32.88 per cent in Aurangabad, 32.91 per cent in Banka, 32.94 per cent in Purnia and 32.39 per cent in Paschim Champaran. Kaimur (Bhabua) recorded a turnout of 31.98 per cent, Araria 31.88 per cent, Arwal 31.07 per cent, Supaul 31.69 per cent, Sheohar 31.58 per cent, Purvi Champaran 31.16 per cent, Jahanabad 30.36 per cent, Katihar 30.83 per cent, Sitamarhi 29.81 per cent, Rohtas 29.80 per cent, Bhagalpur 29.08 per cent and Nawada 29.02 per cent.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 31.10 per cent, Sasaram 29.84 per cent, Mohania 32.91 per cent, Kutumba 33.40 per cent, Gaya Town 25.02 per cent, Chainpur 32.31 per cent, Dhamdaha 33.22 per cent, Harsiddhi 29.99 per cent and Jhanjharpur 26.76 per cent.

Election and Counting Details

Voting for the second phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats. The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.