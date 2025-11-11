Independent candidate from Karakat, Jyoti Singh, wife of Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh, apologised to the public for not covering all areas but expressed confidence in winning the Bihar election, stating the public has already decided in her favour.

Jyoti Singh Confident of Victory in Karakat

Amid ongoing polling for the second phase of the Bihar elections, Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh's wife and independent candidate from the Karakat Assembly constituency, Jyoti Singh, apologised to the public on Tuesday for not reaching out to several places in her constituency. Expressing confidence in her victory, Singh said that she has received support from the public. She told ANI, "I apologise to the public as I could not reach many places. I request the public's support in giving me the opportunity to serve them. The public has already made up their mind to make me victorious as I am receiving a lot of support from them."

In Karakat, Jyoti Singh is in fray against Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation MLA Arun Singh, Janata Dal (United) candidate Mahabali Singh and Jan Suraaj's Yogendra Singh. Ahead of the polls, there was speculation that Jyoti Singh would contest on a Jan Suraaj ticket after she met the party founder, Prashant Kishor, in Patna in October. However, she clarified that there was no discussion about elections or tickets, emphasising that her visit aimed to ensure no other woman in Bihar faces the hardships she endured and to advocate for justice and women's rights.

Bihar Elections 2025: Second Phase Details

The second phase of the 2025 Assembly elections in Bihar began today at 7:00 am across 122 constituencies in 20 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.7 crore electors and 243 seats. A total of 3,70,13,556 electors will vote in the second phase of the Bihar elections, including 1,95,44,041 male voters and 1,74,68,572 female voters. 943 third-gender voters will also cast their votes in the elections. A total of 45,399 polling stations have been set up across the state. 595 all-women-managed polling stations, 316 model polling stations and 91 PwD-managed polling stations have also been set up across the state.

Key Ministers in Fray

In Bihar, the second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul Assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi). (ANI)