MP CM Mohan Yadav expressed confidence in NDA winning Bihar with an absolute majority, citing high voter turnout. He also criticized Rahul Gandhi's visit to MP, saying it signals an acceptance of defeat by Congress in the Bihar elections.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav who is on Bihar visit for election campaign for the assembly polls on Saturday expressed his confidence that NDA would form the government again in Bihar with an absolute majority. CM Yadav also emphasised that the first phase of the Bihar election which was held on Thursday (November 6) indicates that NDA was leading in the elections. "The high voter turnout is an indication that NDA is leading in the elections. The NDA will be forming the government in Bihar again with an absolute majority. The way our party formed the government in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government will be formed here again," CM Yadav told ANI.

Yadav Slams Rahul Gandhi's Absence from Bihar

Additionally, the Chief Minister jibed at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on his visit to Madhya Pradesh on Saturday saying that if a leader leaves his party in this condition in the election field (Bihar election), then it means that he has already accepted his defeat. "If he (Rahul Gandhi) is spending his holidays leaving the Congress in the lurch, then it is a matter of concern for the Congress party and its leaders. If he has come to our state, then he is our guest and I welcome him, but with great regret I have to say that if a leader is leaving his party in this condition in the election field, then it means that he has already accepted his defeat," CM Yadav said.

First Phase Sees 65.08% Voter Turnout

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 recorded a voter turnout of 65.08 per cent, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar announced on Saturday. The CEO of Bihar stated that the first phase of the assembly elections was successfully conducted on November 6, 2025, across 121 seats in 18 districts of the state.

According to the CEO, the average voter turnout in the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections was 57.29 per cent, while the turnout for the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections stood at 56.28 per cent. This reflects an overall increase in voter participation in the state compared to the previous two elections. The CEO of Bihar stated that this year's election in the state saw a 7.79 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2020 Bihar Assembly General Elections. Additionally, there was an 8.8 per cent increase in voter turnout compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections.

Second Phase and Vote Counting Schedule

The second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for November 11, with counting of votes to be conducted on November 14. In the second phase, 122 seats in 20 districts will go to the polls, and subsequently, polling for the Bihar elections will conclude. (ANI)