MoS Sanjay Seth predicts a decisive NDA victory in Bihar. Concurrently, an FIR was filed against RJD leader Sunil Singh for warning poll officials against manipulating results, threatening widespread protests similar to those in neighboring countries.

NDA Confident of 'Thumping' Victory

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance will form the government with a decisive win in the Bihar assembly elections, the results of which will be declared on Friday. "Only a few hours left before the people of Bihar get good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motivation, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's diligence again. NDA is about to form the government with a thumping majority...because people of Bihar are standing with PM Modi, Nitish Kumar and are with development," said Seth.

FIR Against RJD Leader for 'Inflammatory' Statement

Earlier, an FIR was registered under sections 174, 353, 352 of BNS, 123(4) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 66 of the IT Act against RJD leader Sunil Singh for giving an "inflammatory" statement. Sunil Singh had issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".

Singh Warns Against Manipulating Mandate

Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat. "Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020... I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh told ANI.

The RJD leader further warned that any act against the will of the people could trigger widespread public outrage. "You will see the common people taking to the streets... We are absolutely vigilant about this, and we urge you not to do anything that goes against public sentiment, that the public will not accept," Singh added.

RJD Predicts Clear Victory

Expressing confidence in the RJD's performance, the RJD leader predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav. "We are getting 140-160 seats and the new government will be formed in the state under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership," Singh said.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar. (ANI)