Following exit polls predicting an NDA victory in Bihar, JDU's Sanjay Jha and BJP's Giriraj Singh expressed confidence in a 'huge win', with Singh predicting over 206 seats and slamming the opposition for supporting corrupt leaders.

With the exit polls predicting an NDA victory in the Bihar polls, JDU MP Sanjay Jha said that the opposition has already accepted defeat and is projecting a "huge win" for his party in the upcoming vote count. Speaking to reporters, Jha said, "They know what the result will be. They have accepted defeat and started instigating their people. What kind of language are these people (RJD leader Sunil Singh) using...As per our assessment, we will register a huge win..."

NDA Confident of Surpassing 2010 Victory

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for allegedly supporting corrupt leaders, while expressing confidence in a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory in the Bihar assembly elections. Singh said that he is confidence of the alliance winning more than 206 seats, even better than the performance in the 2010 assembly elections as people have put their trust in the development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, part of the INDIA bloc, is a corrupt person "who has lived solely for his family," and as such no person would want to vote for them. "Whether it's Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, or Rahul Gandhi, why would anyone vote for these people in Bihar? Why would anyone vote for a corrupt person like Lalu Yadav, who has lived his entire life solely for his family? He neither helped the poor nor the Yadavs. That is why the people of Bihar have voted for development under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar," Singh told ANI here.

Historical Context and Alliance Dynamics

The BJP leader also expressed confidence in the NDA alliance having a better strike rate than in 2010, adding, "We won 206 seats in 2010, and we will win even more than that." In 2010, the Nitish Kumar-led alliance with the BJP secured a comfortable majority of 203 seats in the 243-seat assembly. While the JD(U) won 115 seats, the BJP won 91 seats. In the current alliance arrangement, both the JD(U) and BJP agreed to contest 101 seats each, while distributing the rest to their alliance partners.

In 2015, the JD(U) allied with the Congress and RJD to win the mandate again.

Exit Polls Predict Comfortable NDA Win

Following the conclusion of the second and last phase of the Bihar assembly elections, multiple exit polls released predicted that the ruling NDA is poised to form the government again in Bihar. The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the Assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

People's Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats. While the first phase of polling was held on November 6, the second phase concluded on Tuesday. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls. Counting of votes is set to take place on November 14. (ANI)