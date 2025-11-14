LJP(RV) Chief Chirag Paswan hailed his party's 'thumping performance' in the Bihar polls, saying the results are a 'befitting reply' to those who underestimated him. He backed Nitish Kumar for CM and dismissed the opposition's allegations.

'Befitting Reply to Those Who Underestimated Me'

After registering a thumping performance in the Bihar Assembly polls within the National Democratic Alliance, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan emphasised on Saturday that the outcome of the polls have given a befitting reply to those who underestimated him. The LJP(RV) has already won eight seats and is currently leading on 11 others out of the total 29 seats it contested on. Chirag remarked on the impressive strike rate of the alliance and emphasised that the people of Bihar have answered critics who underestimated him.

Paswan confidently predicted that Nitish Kumar would once again be the Chief Minister. "This time too, without pointing any fingers at the exit polls, I had confidence in myself, not on anyone's survey... I have seen many taunts on strike rate. But the alliance's strike rate has been beautiful... The people of Bihar have given a befitting reply to those who made the mistake of underestimating me... Nitish Kumar will once again be the Chief Minister. I fully trust this,' he said. He added, "I believe that my father will be extremely happy wherever he is, would be blessing the party workers, and impressed with all our hard work."

Paswan Hits Out at Opposition's 'Vote Chori' Allegations

Further, the Union Minister targeted the opposition over its "Vote chori" or the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) allegations, stressing that the Bihar results have put a "full stop" on all of them. "This victory has put a full stop on misconceptions that the opposition tried to perpetrate, whether it was the SIR issue or 'vote-chori' allegations. Rahul Gandhi frequently made personal comments on my Prime Minister... Biharis are known for their manners too. Bihar and the Congress never understood that every time they used indecent language, they were moving towards self-harm...," Chirag Paswan said.

'PM Modi's 2029 Win a Big Milestone'

Chirag Paswan stated that before considering his potential candidacy for Chief Minister in the 2030 state elections, the priority is to ensure Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election for a fourth term in 2029, describing it as a crucial milestone to achieve first. "Before that, we have to make my Prime Minister Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again for the fourth time in 2029. That is a big milestone we have to cross first before getting back on ground in 2030," he said.

NDA Set for Milestone Victory in Bihar

According to data from the Election Commission of India, the NDA has surpassed the majority mark and is now leading in 197 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly. The National Democratic Alliance is poised to set a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as per latest trends.

According to the Election Commission, as of now, the BJP has won 55 seats and is leading in 35. The JDU has won 33, LJP (RV) has won 8, and HAM has won 1. The RJD has also won 8 seats and is leading on 17 others. The Congress has won 1, AIMIM 4, CPI (ML)(L) 1 and CPI(M) 1.

Modi-Nitish Partnership Proves Formidable

The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance has significantly reshaped the battlefield this time. With Prime Minister Modi standing firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign, the coalition projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar. As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election.

It's worth noting that Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%). (ANI)