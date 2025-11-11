BJP's Katihar candidate Tarkishore Prasad expressed confidence in his victory, citing development by the 'double-engine government'. JD(U) leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha also appealed for votes for the Nitish Kumar-led government in the second phase.

NDA Leaders Express Confidence

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Katihar, Tarkishore Prasad, on Tuesday expressed confidence about his victory in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that the "double-engine government" has transformed the region through sustained development. Speaking to ANI, Prasad said, "Voters of Katihar have given me the opportunity to serve the people from November 2005 till date. The double-engine government is doing development for the state and the country. We have been doing development works on the soil of Katihar, and it has transformed. So, this has an impact on the voters. With the blessings of people, I will win once again and serve the people of Katihar."

Further, the BJP candidate from Katihar also cast his vote in the second and final phase of the State Assembly elections. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Umesh Singh Kushwaha also appealed to voters to give momentum to the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Kushwaha encouraged people to come out to vote for justice and development. "I appeal to the voters of the 122 districts to come out and vote in large numbers for justice and development. Give pace to the double-engine government of Bihar and secure the future of your children," said Kushwaha, who contested the first phase of assembly polls from the Mahnar seat.

Second Phase of Polling Underway

Additionally, all arrangements are in place for the second phase of the Bihar assembly polls, which will determine the fate of 1,302 candidates, including some senior leaders from the ruling NDA and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. The state witnessed a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling, with all political parties, including Jan Suraaj, interpreting the high voter turnout in their favour.

A total of 3.70 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise across 122 constituencies in the second phase, which saw a hectic campaign by political leaders.

Key Candidates in Fray

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas). Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Other key constituencies include Sasaram, Imamganj, Mohania, Bihpur, Gopalpur, Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, Sultanganj, and Nathnagar. The first phase of polling in Bihar concluded recently, with elections for 122 seats scheduled on November 11 for the second phase. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will be announced on November 14.