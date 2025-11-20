Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time. The ceremony follows the NDA's historic landslide victory in the 2025 assembly polls, where the alliance secured 202 out of 243 seats. PM Modi is expected to attend.

Ahead of Janata Dal United chief Nitish Kumar taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time on Thursday, posters of all of them along with other NDA leaders as well as that of LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan were put up outside Gandhi Maidan venue in Patna.

Grand Ceremony at Historic Gandhi Maidan

The historic Gandhi Maidan has hosted his inaugurations in 2005, 2010, and 2015. It is at this venue that Jayaprakash Narayan called for "total revolution" during a speech in 1974.

The stage is set at Gandhi Maidan in Patna for the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar.

High-Profile Attendees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent leaders of the NDA are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The PM had skipped the swearing-in ceremony in the year 2020.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Patna last evening and was accorded a welcome by BJP National President JP Nadda, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal and other leaders at the airport.

Various Chief Ministers of NDA-rule states are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda have already reached Patna ahead of the oath ceremony.

Nitish Kumar Elected to Lead Again

Nitish Kumar was first elected as leader of the JD (U) Legislature Party during the meeting with the new MLAs held at his official residence in Patna yesterday.

He was also unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Legislature Party ahead of the formation of a new government under his leadership in the State today.

Along with Kumar's deputies, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or [LJP (RV)] chief Chirag Paswan, and Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion.

Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies.

He met Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday and tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister.

NDA's Landslide Win in 2025 Assembly Polls

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered as the litmus test for Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer the politics of Bihar around him in every election over the past 20 years.

He has been Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15.

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

Party-wise Seat Distribution

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

Among opposition parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, the Indian National Congress six, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) [CPI(ML)(L)] two, the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) one, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] one seat.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) secured five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat.

Record Voter Turnout

The Bihar assembly elections were held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

Bihar recorded a historic 67.13 per cent voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6 per cent vs 62.8 per cent).