JD(U) leaders have filed a nomination for Nitish Kumar to continue as the party's national president for a fourth term. KC Tyagi clarified he has not resigned. The NDA celebrated winning all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar in recent polls.

Multiple leaders of the Janata Dal (United) filed the nomination for the post of the party's president on behalf of Nitish Kumar, with him set to lead the party at the national level for the fourth consecutive term. The Rajya Sabha MP is currently in Delhi after being elected in the Upper House recently.

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JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the development, noting that the move follows a collective request from party members to see the veteran leader remain at the helm of the organisation. Sanjay Kumar Jha, while talking to the reporters, said on Thursday, "We have filed a nomination on behalf of Nitish Kumar for him to become the National President (of the party)... The last day of nomination is 22 March..."

Ram Nath Thakur while speaking to ANI said, "Nitish Kumar is our guardian and a senior leader of the party... Workers wished for his nomination. He will contribute to the party as well as keep an eye on the progress of Bihar."

KC Tyagi Clarifies Stance Amid Speculations

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Janata Dal (United) leader KC Tyagi said that he did not participate in the latest membership drive of the party, clarifying that there is no personal friction between him and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar due to the Rajya Sabha seat allocation. Tyagi, a founding member of the party since its inception, maintained that his "relationship with Nitish Kumar and the Bihar JDU remains the same".

"I am the founder of Janata Dal (United) alongside George Fernandes, Sharad Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and Digvijay Singh... I have been a member ever since. However, I did not participate in this membership drive," he said.

The senior leader also addressed the speculations regarding his parliamentary ambitions, denying that his exit was linked to a desire for a seat in the Rajya Sabha. "There is not a single instance of me trying for a Rajya Sabha ticket. Even in 2013, Nitish Kumar called me and offered me a ticket," said Tyagi.

This came a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar secured a victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, Tyagi confirmed that he has not resigned from the party, highlighting that he shares a long history with the Bihar CM. "I have a 50-year-old relationship with Nitish Kumar. In Jayaprakash ji's movement, then in the Janata Party, Lok Dal, and then under Karpoori ji's leadership, we did politics together. I have not resigned," he said.

NDA Hails Victory in Bihar Rajya Sabha Polls

On the other hand, National Working President and MP Sanjay Kumar Jha hailed NDA's victory in all five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar. Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Jha said, "We've been saying from the beginning that based on support, our candidates will comfortably win all five seats. The NDA didn't have much of a problem with the numbers game, and the results were consistent. There's a lot of work ahead in Bihar, so many people want work done in their areas."

Earlier, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha Speaking to ANI after the result, said, "All five seats have been won by NDA...The NDA's victory has disappointed the opposition even more...All five NDA candidates have won in Bihar...Their people did not come to vote. These people (the opposition) make allegations when they lose."

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections were held to fill 37 seats across 10 states. Out of the 37 seats, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, while voting was held for the remaining 11 seats, including five from Bihar. (ANI)