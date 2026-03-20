The Himachal Pradesh government passed a ₹40,461.95 crore supplementary budget, drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition. LoP Jai Ram Thakur accused the government of procedural irregularities, haste, and lack of transparency in the process.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday passed a supplementary budget of ₹40,461.95 crore for the financial year 2025-26 by voice vote in the Assembly, with the opposition alleging procedural irregularities and lack of transparency. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented the supplementary budget in the House, which was subsequently approved. However, the move drew sharp criticism from Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who accused the government of bypassing established legislative procedures.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Opposition Alleges Procedural Irregularities

Addressing the media in Shimla on Thursday during the fifth day of the Budget Session, LoP Thakur said, "The supplementary budget has been passed in haste without providing the relevant documents to the members of the House. This is against the democratic process."

Raising concerns over the size of the supplementary budget, he said, "This time, the supplementary budget has reached nearly 69-70 per cent of the total budget, which is unusually high. It clearly indicates that the government has already spent funds without proper approval and is now trying to regularise that expenditure."

Thakur further alleged that legislators were not given adequate time or access to key documents. "Members of the House were not provided the necessary documents on time. Passing such an important financial proposal without proper scrutiny is unfortunate," he said.

Flagging concerns over declining capital expenditure, the former Chief Minister said, "There has been a significant drop in capital expenditure in the state. Spending on development works has fallen to less than 4 per cent, which is adversely affecting the pace of development in Himachal Pradesh."

He also questioned the role of the Chair in the proceedings, while maintaining respect for the institution. "While I respect the office of the Speaker, it is unfortunate that the budget was passed without making the documents available. It is important to question the process," Thakur said.

Accusing the government of withholding information, he added, "The government is hiding facts and relying on technicalities. Such a major financial decision warranted a detailed discussion in the House."

The passage of the supplementary budget amid opposition protests has once again brought the focus on legislative procedures and fiscal management in the state.