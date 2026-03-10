Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stated the state is on a path to progress with the Centre's cooperation, while criticizing the RJD. This follows his Rajya Sabha nomination and his son Nishant Kumar's entry into the JD(U), drawing a jibe from Tej Pratap Yadav.

'Bihar Will Be Among Progressive States': Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that development work is progressing steadily in the state with the cooperation of the central government, asserting that Bihar is moving towards becoming one of the "country's progressive states."

Addressing the gathering during the Samriddhi Yatra in Madhepura district, the Chief Minister highlighted the development initiatives undertaken by his government. "Development is taking place in the district today. Bihar is also receiving full cooperation from the central government. Now, Bihar will progress in every way and will be among the country's progressive states..." Kumar said.

Targeting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Chief Minister also questioned the party's track record on welfare initiatives, particularly those aimed at women and children. "Have they (RJD) ever done anything for women or children? We have worked for everyone," Kumar asked.

Political Churn as CM's Son Joins JD(U)

This comes amid Nitish Kumar filing his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections earlier this week, signalling the end of his long tenure as the state's Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM's son Nishant Kumar formally joined the JD(U) on Sunday, marking an unprecedented shift in Bihar politics. After joining the party, Kumar addressed the party workers and heaped praise on his father, Nitish Kumar, for serving the state for 20 years. "I thank everyone. I will try to live up to the trust you all have placed in me. I, the entire Bihar and the entire country are proud of what my father has done in the last 20 years."

Opposition Takes Jibe at CM's Rajya Sabha Move

Earlier on Monday, taking a jibe at the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav said that he must be willing to be ousted thats why he is leaving. The remark comes after Kumar filed his nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections earlier this week, signalling the end of his long tenure as the state's Chief Minister.

"He must be wanting to get ousted, which is why he is going out. The double-engine will tell who will become the Chief Minister. The vote was given by the people for a change in Bihar, but it is not visible. The CM himself is leaving the seat," he said. (ANI)