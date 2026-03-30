Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) to assume office in the Rajya Sabha. The move has been described as a significant political transition, drawing praise from allies and criticism from opposition.

Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Monday resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking the next major political transition as he prepares to assume office in the Rajya Sabha after being elected earlier this month.

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Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, tendered his resignation from the state legislature, marking a significant political development in the state. On March 5, the 75-year-old penned a heartfelt message announcing his decision. He expressed his longing desire to be a member of both houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as the Houses of Parliament. He asserted his commitment to building a "developed Bihar" and extended his "cooperation and guidance" to the new government.

Reactions from Allies and NDA Leaders

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) welcomed Kumar's decision and lauded his return to the parliamentary democracy. A week earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unanimously re-elected as President of the Janata Dal (United) after no other candidate filed a nomination for the post.

Reacting to the development, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha said, "It is his own decision. It is the constitutional arrangement that he will have to resign from one place if he is taking an oath at another..."

Former JD(U) MP Chandeshwar Chandravanshi remarked, "He has brought Bihar here... He is going to Delhi, but he will have a hold of Bihar's politics... His vision is not for Bihar but for the entire..."

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "Whatever he thought, he did it; for that, thanks to him."

JD(U) MLA Dulal Chandra Goswami said that the party chief Nitish Kumar included Bihar in the "list of developed states" and his resignation from his position as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) is a "loss for the state."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his position as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) today as he is set to take oath in the Rajya Sabha. He lauded Kumar's transformative leadership in the state. "He has changed the infrastructure of Bihar. He has included Bihar in the list of developed states. The NDA and the JDU will get CM's guidance from Delhi. His departure is a loss for Bihar."

The remarks come after Nitish Kumar resigned from his membership of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC), marking the end of a significant chapter in state politics. Kumar, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar and chief of the Janata Dal (United), was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, prompting his resignation from the state legislature.

Further, State JDU President Umesh Singh Kushwaha explained the procedural reason behind Kumar's resignation. "Under constitutional provisions, a person cannot remain a member of two houses. He has to resign within 14 days. That is why he has given his resignation," he told reporters.

Bihar Minister and JD(U) National General Secretary Ashok Choudhary became emotional while speaking to ANI about Nitish Kumar's political journey. "Following in the footsteps of Nitish Kumar, working like him, respecting the strongest of your rivals is a big thing. I don't think the new generation has people with such a political mindset. Nobody can be Nitish Kumar. Na kabhi Nitish Kumar paid hua tha, na kabhi Nitish Kumar paida hoga," he remarked.

Moreover, Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh, confirmed that Kumar's resignation has been accepted and described the development as an emotional moment for the state. He said, "I met the Chief Minister this morning as a courtesy visit. He has submitted his resignation... The seat will be declared vacant... Bihar is saddened by his departure... Today, Bihar is being counted among the developed states... The resignation has been accepted."

Moreover, Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash said Nitish Kumar will continue to work for the state even as he transitions to the Rajya Sabha, asserting that his "guidance will remain available" for Bihar's development." He will go to the Rajya Sabha. He will work for Bihar from the Rajya Sabha. His guidance will continue to be available in the future as well..." Prakash said.

Opposition Criticises Move

However, opposition leaders criticised the move and alleged a political conspiracy. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday accused the BJP of deceiving the public after JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar MLC to head to the Rajya Sabha.

Speaking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav compared Nitish Kumar to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was made the CM as he joined hands with the BJP in 2022. The RJD leader said, "We had been saying from the beginning that Nitish Kumar will not continue as the CM of Bihar after the elections. This was repackaged as the Maharashtra situation, and he was allowed to be the CM for a brief period. He is now being removed by the people of the BJP. BJP has deceived Nitish Kumar and the people of Bihar. There is a vast difference between the BJP's words and actions. Kumar, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, tendered his resignation from the state legislature.

Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "It suggests that chaos was being created in the media. Everything was already decided. Today, Nitish Kumar bid farewell to Bihar... There is nothing left of JDU in Bihar."

A Career of Political Manoeuvring

Nitish Kumar's political career is a masterclass in coalition manoeuvring, marked by a series of high-stakes ideological shifts. Beginning his journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, he first ascended to the Bihar Chief Minister's office in 2005 as a pillar of the NDA.

Speculation over Son's Political Future

Meanwhile, when asked about Nitish's son Nishant Kumar joining JD(U), Tejashwi Yadav welcomed the move. However, he also stated his apprehensions about Nishant's capability to handle the party. "His capability will tell us whether he is able to handle the party or not. But if a youth enters politics, we welcome them," Tejashwi Yadav told ANI.

Nishant recently joined politics, marking an unprecedented shift in Bihar politics. He formally joined the JD(U) on March 8, following in his father's footsteps. While Nitish Kumar has had an anti-dynastic politics stand, Nishant's entry into the party came amid the former Bihar CM moving to the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)