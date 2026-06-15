Grief grips Bawaria village in Bihar's Jehanabad after IAF pilot Flt Lt. Shubham Kumar was martyred in the AN-32 crash in Assam. The sole earner of his family, his untimely demise has left the village and his family in deep sorrow.

Grief Grips Jehanabad Village

Grief gripped Bawaria village in Bihar's Jehanabad district after news emerged that Indian Air Force pilot Flt Lt. Shubham Kumar was martyred in the AN-32 aircraft crash in Assam's Jorhat. The information regarding the arrival of his mortal remains prompted several social workers, political leaders and residents to visit the family and offer their condolences.

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Flt Lt. Kumar, a resident of Bawaria village in Hulasganj block, was the sole earning member of his family. Relatives were inconsolable as they mourned his untimely demise.

Expressing both pride and sorrow, the martyr's grandfather said he had been looking forward to seeing his grandson get married, but the tragic news shattered those dreams. His mother recalled that she had spoken to her son through a video call shortly before the accident.

She said Flt Lt. Kumar had visited the village on May 5 following the death of his grandmother and had returned to duty after spending 10 days with the family. She added that discussions regarding his marriage were underway, but the tragedy had once again plunged the family into darkness.

The death of the young Air Force officer has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with residents remembering him as a dedicated officer who served the nation with honour.

IAF Confirms Five Fatalities in Jorhat Crash

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday transported the mortal remains of the personnel who lost their lives in the crash of an AN-32 transport aircraft at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam on June 13, to their native places for the last rites with full military honours, Defence officials said.

The IAF also paid homage to five personnel who lost their lives. According to defence officials, the mortal remains of three personnel, including Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham and Agniveer Danish Alam, are being taken to their hometowns of Dehradun, Gaya and Bhojpur, respectively, for final rites.

The AN-32 transport aircraft crashed at the Jorhat Air Force Station on Saturday while attempting to land at the airfield during a routine sortie. Confirming the incident, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had said, "An AN-32 transport aircraft met with an accident at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. More details are awaited."

The IAF later confirmed that five personnel were killed in the crash and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, the Air Force identified the deceased personnel as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

"The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. IAF extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands firmly with them in this hour of grief," said IAF. (ANI)