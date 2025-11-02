JDU's Mokama candidate Anant Singh has been arrested in the Dularchand Yadav murder case. The arrest sparked a war of words, with JDU defending Bihar's law and order and RJD slamming the 'gundaraj' in the state ahead of assembly polls.

After the arrest of Janata Dal United's (JDU) Mokama candidate Anant Singh in the Dularchand Yadav murder case, JDU leader KC Tyagi said that law and order in Bihar prevails. "Law and order prevails in Bihar. Administrative officers are authorised to arrest anyone they consider appropriate, following an investigation. There is no political or caste-based discrimination of any form," the JDU leader stated.

RJD Slams 'Gundaraj', Questions Arrest Delay

The statement follows RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari's comment, stating that "the law and order in the state has collapsed." "This arrest is just a mere formality... There is a collapse of the law and order situation in Bihar... This is 'gundaraj'. PM Modi should also speak about this 'gundaraj'... Why was there such a delay in arresting the accused?" Mrityunjay Tiwari stated on Sunday.

'Situation Normal, Action Taken': Patna DM

Meanwhile, Patna District Magistrate (DM) Thiyagarajan SM assured that the situation is completely normal. "The incident that happened has been taken very seriously. We camped day and night for the last 48 hours. The situation is absolutely normal now. Since it is concerned with the election process, we investigated it thoroughly from every angle. Action is being taken against all anti-social elements involved in this. Yesterday, 80 people were arrested, and today, the main accused have been arrested... We have already identified and taken action against the people who are trying to influence elections..." he told ANI.

Background of the Incident and Mokama Polls

Earlier, on October 30, a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama. Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, has been arrested in connection with the murder case on Sunday, the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma said.

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)