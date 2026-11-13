Begusarai police arrested neighbour Bhongal Mahto after a 30-year-old gang-rape survivor was thrown off a 15-foot roof on November 10 in Bihar for refusing to withdraw a June 2026 case. The victim suffered severe head trauma and is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.

Police in Bihar Police have arrested a man after a 30-year-old gang-rape survivor was pushed off a rooftop in Begusarai district on November 10 following attempts to force her to withdraw an earlier sexual assault complaint. The violent incident occurred after months of ongoing intimidation aimed at suppressing her legal pursuit of justice.

The survivor had filed a formal police complaint in June 2026 alleging that five men gang-raped her in Begusarai. Five months after the sexual assault, her attackers targeted her inside her residence to intimidate her family before court proceedings advanced. Investigators noted that pressure had been continuously building on the victim to drop the case prior to the latest attack.

How the Rooftop Attack Occurred

On the night of November 10, two men broke into the victim's residence in the Simaria Ghat Bind Toli locality under Chakia police station limits. The men seized the married woman inside her home, allegedly dragged her onto the building roof, and pushed her off from a height of 12 to 15 feet. In what authorities described as a severe escalation of violence, the gang-rape survivor was allegedly thrown off a roof to prevent her testimony in court.

She crashed onto the ground below, sustaining severe head trauma and multiple internal injuries from the fall. She survived the fall despite the severe impact. Family members rushed her to a nearby primary health centre, where medical staff stabilised her before transferring her to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for specialised treatment. Law enforcement officers confirmed that the assault was directly executed to force the withdrawal of the June 2026 gang-rape case.

Neighbour Arrested as Police Launch Manhunt

Chakia Police registered a fresh criminal case based on the victim's formal statement recorded by officers at Sadar Hospital. Following the initial statement, law enforcement acted swiftly to apprehend suspects linked to the crime. Bhongal Mahto was taken into custody shortly after the filing.

Investigators identified the arrested neighbour as Bhongal Kumar, also known as Bhongal Mahto, charging him with dragging and throwing the victim from the rooftop. Begusarai Police deployed multiple raid teams to locate and capture the second unnamed accomplice involved in the attack. Senior officers stated that active search operations are underway across suspect hideouts in the region to secure the remaining perpetrator.

Timeline of Events and Political Response

June 2026 marked the beginning of the ordeal when the victim filed a criminal case against five men for gang-rape in Begusarai. Intimidation continued for five months without respite, culminating in the violent home invasion on November 10. The physical escalation on November 10 brought local law enforcement measures under intense scrutiny from opposition parties and legal advocacy groups across Bihar.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav targeted the Bihar administration over law and order standards, questioning the state's protection mechanisms for survivors of violent crime. In response to public concern and heightened threat levels, security has been heightened around the victim's family as police proceed with the judicial process against the arrested suspect and search for the missing accomplice.