Delhi University has expelled a PhD scholar for assaulting a faculty member. Separately, an associate professor at Satyawati College is under investigation by the ICC following allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour.

Delhi University Expels Research Scholar Following Assault Allegations

The University of Delhi has cancelled the PhD registration of a research scholar and barred him from entering the university campus for three years over allegations of physically assaulting and misbehaving with a faculty member. The disciplinary action against the scholar was finalised on Friday through an official order issued by the Proctor’s Office.

According to an official Proctor's Office order, the case stems from an incident on August 17, when he allegedly misbehaved with and physically assaulted a faculty member, a senior faculty member at Law Centre-II, near the entrance gate. Following the altercation, the faculty member lodged a formal written complaint with the university administration on the same day. An immediate suspension and temporary campus ban were enacted under Ordinance XV-B of the University of Delhi Act, Statute and Ordinance, while an independent inquiry committee was constituted to probe the matter.

According to the university, the inquiry panel reviewed CCTV footage, documentary evidence, medico-legal reports, and statements from the Dean of the Faculty of Law. The administration stated that the research scholar failed to cooperate with the panel, allegedly using "abusive and derogatory language" in an email response to the committee and omitting responses to subsequent administrative deadlines. Under the terms of the final order, the scholar faces a three-year prohibition from entering university premises. He is also strictly debarred from seeking admission or appearing in any examinations conducted by the University of Delhi or its affiliated colleges for the duration of the ban.

Satyawati College Professor Under Investigation

In a separate incident, an associate professor at Delhi University's Satyawati College has been placed on leave and issued a show-cause notice following a complaint of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by a woman student, a faculty member confirmed. The college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is examining the complaint, which was filed by the student on November 2, two days after the alleged incident, according to information available. The student has alleged that the associate professor repeatedly contacted her over the phone and sent her an obscene PDF document, claiming it was part of the syllabus. The complaint reportedly mentions multiple instances of alleged harassment, inappropriate conduct and the use of vulgar language. The matter is currently under investigation by the college's ICC. The committee is expected to submit its findings, following which the matter will be referred to the college's governing body and the university for further action. The development comes months after Satyawati College suspended two faculty members over separate sexual harassment allegations.