A robbery attempt in Bihar took an unexpected turn after a thief spent the night trying to break into an ATM, only to walk away without a single rupee. The incident took place at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in Simrahi Bazaar, in Supaul district, where the masked man failed to crack the machine's cash box despite damaging several parts of it.

A robbery attempt in Bihar took an unexpected turn after a thief spent the night trying to break into an ATM, only to walk away without a single rupee. The incident took place at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM in Simrahi Bazaar, in Supaul district, where the masked man failed to crack the machine's cash box despite damaging several parts of it.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Raghopur police station. With no security guard present at the ATM premises, the accused allegedly entered the premises and used an iron rod to attack the machine. He damaged the shutter, keypad and cash dispenser section, apparently hoping to reach the money stored inside.

However, his efforts proved unsuccessful as he could not break open the cash box. The bank's money remained untouched despite the damage caused to the ATM.

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The incident came to light when property owner Kundan Sah noticed the damaged ATM door and alerted the police. Officers from the Raghopur police station soon reached the location and found parts of the machine scattered inside the premises.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage recorded by a camera installed outside the ATM. The footage reportedly captured the suspect's face and showed the damage caused to the machine. Using these visuals, officers identified the accused and arrested him.

Birpur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar confirmed that the ATM had been vandalised with the intention of stealing cash. He said the police acted on the property owner's complaint and used CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspect.

Following his arrest, the accused was sent to judicial custody. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

The incident highlights how CCTV surveillance played a crucial role in identifying the suspect and bringing the failed ATM robbery attempt to police attention.