Workers excavating a Chhath Ghat at JK Gola premises in Katihar, Bihar, discovered an ancient Lord Krishna statue. The find has attracted many devotees, with locals urging the administration to investigate the history and origin of the idol.

Lord Krishna Statue Unearthed During Chhath Ghat Excavation in Bihar

Katihar (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): A statue of Lord Krishna was found during excavation work for a Chhath Ghat at JK Gola premises in Daulat Ram Chowk, Katihar, Bihar. The discovery has attracted a large number of devotees, with people gathering at the site to see the statue. An artificial Chhath Ghat was being built at the premises ahead of the Chhath festival. This year, the area was being expanded to allow more devotees to offer prayers and perform the Chhath rituals. During the excavation, workers found a statue buried underground. When they took it out, they identified it as a statue of Lord Krishna. The news of the discovery soon spread across the city, and people started gathering at the spot. Some residents are calling it a miracle, while others believe it could be linked to the religious history of the place. Locals have also recalled earlier incidents when walls built on the premises reportedly collapsed. One such incident is said to have taken place during Durga Puja. However, there is no confirmation of any connection between these incidents and the discovery of the statue. The JK Gola premises have hosted religious programmes for several years, including devotional music events, Bhagwat Katha and religious storytelling. Well-known personalities such as Jaya Kishori, Lakhbir Singh Lakha and Acharya Gaurav Krishna Swami have also attended programmes at the venue. Several events related to Khatu Shyam have also been organised here. The age of the statue, its origin and the period to which it belongs are yet to be established. Residents have asked the administration to conduct an investigation to determine its history. For now, the statue has been placed inside a Shiva temple on the premises. The next decision regarding the statue will be taken after discussions with the priests.