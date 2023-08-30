'Bihar headed for Sharia law...' Outrage over trimming of Diwali, Chhath Pooja school holidays

The official release specifies that the number of festive holidays in government schools has been curtailed to 11, down from 23, spanning the period from September to December. Notably, there will no longer be a holiday for Raksha Bandhan on August 31.

Nitish Kumar's Bihar government has decided to reduce the number of festive holidays in government schools, a move that has sparked considerable controversy and criticism, particularly from some who argue that this decision may offend Hindu sentiments.

Union minister Giriraj Singh voiced concerns that the Bihar government might potentially consider implementing sharia law in the state, drawing a parallel with the reduction of festive holidays. Specifically, the Bihar Education Department has trimmed down the number of festive holidays in government schools from 23 to 11 between September and December.

Singh remarked, "The holidays for Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath Puja have been cancelled by the Education Department, Government of Bihar. Tomorrow it is possible that Sharia will be implemented in Bihar, and there will be a ban on celebrating Hindu festivals."

Additionally, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of pursuing appeasement politics, contending that the government's actions have wounded Hindu sentiments. Choudhary expressed his dismay at the reduction of holidays for important Hindu festivals like Deepawali, Durga Puja, and Mahaparva Chhath.

The official release specifies that the number of festive holidays in government schools has been curtailed to 11, down from 23, spanning the period from September to December. Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak issued a series of directives aimed at enhancing the state's school education system. Notably, there will no longer be a holiday for Raksha Bandhan on August 31.

Moreover, the six-day holiday for Durga Puja has been shortened to three days. Previously, there were nine days of holidays from November 13 to 21, encompassing Diwali and Chhath festivals, but now there will only be one day off for Diwali (on November 12), one holiday for Chitragupta Puja on November 15, and two holidays on November 19 and November 20 for Chhath Puja.

The Bihar Education Department explained that there is a standard of 220 working days in the school calendar. In line with this, several holidays, including Raksha Bandhan, Haritalika Vrat Teej, Jiutiya, Vishwakarma Puja, Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Bhai Dooj, and Guru Nanak Jayanti, have been cancelled to ensure compliance. These adjustments apply to government school holidays from August 28 to December 31.