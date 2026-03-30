Bihar Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav assured support to farmers after a hailstorm caused severe crop damage. He has directed district authorities to assess the damage for compensation. Similar weather events have been reported in other states.

Bihar Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav on Monday assured farmers that the state government would extend support following severe crop damage caused by a hailstorm overnight. Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Due to strong winds and hailstorms in Bihar last night, crops have been damaged in many districts of the state. I have directed the respective district authorities to assess the damage and send a report. Based on the report, we will take action to help the farmers."

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Danapur Sub-Divisional Officer Anirudh Pandey added that the District Circle Officer has been instructed to provide compensation after the damage assessment is completed.

Widespread Weather Disruptions

Earlier on March 28, heavy winds and rain led to the destruction of a pandal located in the Dak Bungalow region of Patna on Friday. Speaking with ANI, City SP, Central, Diksha said that no one has been injured in the incident, and efforts are being made to remove the pandal debris. "An LED gate has broken and fallen because of the storm here. No one has been injured in this incident. The situation is being assessed, and the structure will later be removed," she said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nationwide weather alert, forecasting thunderstorms, rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds across multiple regions over the coming days.

Rajasthan Orders Crop Damage Survey

Separately, last week, several areas of Jaipur witnessed a sudden change in weather as rainfall lashed parts of the city. The showers, which began in the early hours, covered different parts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed all district collectors to immediately conduct surveys to assess crop damage caused by heavy rainfall across the state. The Rajasthan CM instructed officials to submit the crop damage survey reports at the earliest possible.

In a post on X, CM Sharma emphasised that Rajasthan's prosperity is built on the foundation of its farmers, asserting that the state government stands firmly with them with "complete sensitivity and responsibility.